Pokemon Influencer Pinky Pogo Continues to Inspire and Unite The Social Media Pokemon Community

Pinky Pogo: Pokemon Influencer

Promoting Friendship and Inclusion; Pinky Pogo is a Treasure to The Pokemon Community.

UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again, the Pokemon Community is not surprised to hear the praise of Pinky Pogo. She is known to many as the “Pokemon Queen” and she does not fail to live up to this royal standard.

The well known social media influencer, Pinky Pogo (Kimberly Spicer), is known on every major platform; Instagram, YouTube, Ticktock, etc. She is recognized for her vibrant and generous personality, voice acting for viral Pokemon videos, and of course Pink Wednesday.

Pinky has created a trend on Instagram, or game some might say, that inspires her fellow Pokemon Collectors to post a Pink Pokemon Card, Plush Figure, or something related to Pokemon each Wednesday. She then chooses one participant to pick out a Plush Figure of their choice from the Pokemon Center Website. Pinky Pogo is quoted explaining “Pink Wednesday is a Community Event open to anyone and everyone that inspires my friends and fellow creators to come together and just have fun!” Pink Pokemon Wednesday has been active for three years and can be viewed by searching #pinkypokemon on Instagram.

Not only is she known for her upbeat spirit and generosity; Pinky Pogo is an advocate for Anti- Bullying Online. She stands for kindness, inclusion, and honesty. Quoted in a recent YouTube appearance: “Even Pokemon Nerds can make you cry” Pinky describes a situation where she herself was the victim of Social Media Bullying. One story in particular she explains how a group of her best friends turned a pure intentioned message into a two week long therapy session.

Pinky Pogo will always be known as the “Symbol of Kindness” in the Pokemon Community. She encourages other creators to do their best and show what the word “Community” truly means. Examples like these are why she is known as the Pokemon Queen.

“I am not THE POKEMON QUEEN! I am A POKEMON QUEEN! And so are all of my friends!” -Pinky Pogo, Kimberly Spicer

The Gaming and Collecting World look forward to seeing her next group project, viral audio, or simply her humorous Instagram Story Polls.