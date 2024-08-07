ACCEPT II Project Drives ASEAN’s Energy Transition with High-Level Policy Dialogues and Regional Workshop in Lao PDR

(left to right) Beni Suryadi, Project Manager of ACCEPT II, H.E. Kjell Tormod Pettersen, Ambassador Norway to ASEAN, H.E. Phosay Sayasone, Minister of Energy and Mines, Lao PDR, H.E. Espen Barth Eide Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, and H.E. Hilde S

ACE held dialogues and workshops in Lao PDR to align policies for a low-carbon economy and leverage the ASEAN Power Grid for decarbonization.

VIENTIANE CAPITAL, VIENTIANE CAPITAL, LAOS, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), through the ASEAN Climate Change and Energy Project Phase II (ACCEPT II), organised back-to-back High-Level Policy Dialogues (HLPD) and followed by a Regional Workshop in Vientiane, Lao PDR on 25-26 July 2024, aimed at aligning regional policies towards a low-carbon economy and leveraging the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) to decarbonise the ASEAN power sector.

The HLPD on “Leveraging the ASEAN Power Grid to Decarbonise the ASEAN Power Sector,” was co-organised with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Norwegian Institute for International Affairs (NUPI) as a key event supporting Lao PDR’s ASEAN Chairmanship theme of ‘Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.’ The dialogue highlighted the importance of the APG in facilitating regional electricity trading, integrating renewable energy, and achieving carbon neutrality across ASEAN.

The ASEAN Power Grid (APG) is one of the programme areas under the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC). In his keynote address, H.E. Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, stated, "Norway is committed to supporting ASEAN’s energy transition. The ASEAN Power Grid offers significant potential for reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy security through regional cooperation and the integration of hydropower and other renewable sources. ACCEPT II plays a vital role in driving these initiatives forward."

High-level delegates of the HLPD engaged in comprehensive discussions on advancing the APG, addressing technical challenges like grid modernisation and stability, and exploring infrastructure upgrades for renewable energy flow and reliability. They focused on creating coherent policies and harmonised regulations across ASEAN for seamless APG deployment and multilateral electricity trading. Financial mechanisms such as green bonds and renewable energy certificates were discussed to attract investment in large-scale renewable projects. Emphasis was placed on enhancing regional cooperation and knowledge-sharing, with calls for intergovernmental collaboration to achieve climate goals and sharing best practices from pilot projects and electricity trading experiences.

H.E. Phosay Sayasone, Minister of Energy and Mines, Lao PDR, remarked, "Hosting these significant events highlights Lao PDR’s support to leading the region towards a sustainable and low-carbon future. ACE's role in facilitating regional cooperation and driving the ASEAN Power Grid and low-carbon initiatives is crucial to achieving our climate and energy goals."

The HLPD on “Aligning Policies Towards Low Carbon Economy in the Next ASEAN Regional Energy Blueprint” brought discussion on the strategic alignment of national and regional policies for a low-carbon future. The dialogue focused on priorities for the ASEAN Energy Cooperation Strategies Post 2025, the dialogue also explored the cross-collaboration between sectors in ASEAN in mitigating climate change, including energy and climate sector.

Supported by the European Union, the Regional Workshop on "Advancing Low-Carbon Energy Transition to Support the Next ASEAN Regional Energy Blueprint” gathered delegates from across the ASEAN region to discuss the integration of climate change strategies into the APAEC 2026-2030. The workshop focused on financing opportunities for low-carbon technologies, adopting clean and emerging technologies, and improving communication and knowledge-sharing between energy and climate sectors. Delegates shared best practices and lessons learned, aiming to build capacity and strengthen regional collaboration to drive the low-carbon energy transition. This platform facilitated in-depth discussions on practical steps to support ASEAN's low-carbon energy goals and informed the development of the next regional energy blueprint.

Beni Suryadi, Head of the Power, Fossil Fuels, Alternative Energy, and Storage (PFS) Department and Sustainable and Renewable Energy (SRE) Department at ACE & Project Manager of ACCEPT II, commented on the energy-climate focused HLPD and Regional Workshop. He stated, "The ACCEPT II initiative shows our commitment to driving ASEAN’s energy transition. By fostering high-level dialogues and regional workshops, we are not only creating a platform for policy discussions but also developing concrete action plans that align with our regional goals. These initiatives that we have today are critical steps towards achieving a sustainable and low-carbon future for the ASEAN region. ACE remains dedicated to supporting member states in harmonising energy and climate policies and enhancing regional cooperation to realise our shared climate objectives.”