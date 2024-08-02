MAL and BSI Intensify Efforts to Contain Asian Subterranean Termite (AST) in Solomon Islands

Margaret Tele – Internal Biosecurity Officer collecting samples of termite during a survey conducted at Marau, East Guadalcanal.

Asian Subterranean Termite (AST)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) and the Biosecurity Solomon Islands (BSI) are intensifying efforts to contain the spread of the Asian Subterranean Termite (AST) following its recent confirmation in Solomon Islands.

AST, identified as Coptotermes gestroi, poses a significant threat to wooden structures, crops, and natural environments due to its destructive nature. It was first confirmed in May 2024 through joint surveillance efforts involving Biosecurity Solomon Islands and NAQS (Northern Agriculture Quarantine Strategy, Australia), with samples detected in international air cargo.

AST is notorious for attacking living trees, wooden structures, cardboard, paper, and fabrics. It has also been reported to damage agricultural crops such as taro, cassava, coconut, and sugar cane

As of now, AST has been found to be widespread in Honiara town. However, recent surveys conducted across most provinces, excluding Temotu and Isabel, have shown no signs of AST presence. Samples collected from these provinces tested negative for AST, it was identified as local termite species, indicating no further spread of AST beyond the currently identified areas.

Public Advisory

To prevent further spread of AST within Solomon Islands, Biosecurity Solomon Islands urges the public to be vigilant and take extra precautionary measures:

Refrain from transporting furniture, old boxes, or any materials infested with termites via ships or airlines.

Contact Biosecurity Solomon Islands at toll-free number 131 for advice and guidance before transporting any potentially infested items to other provinces.

Report any signs of termite damage observed in and around homes promptly to facilitate rapid response.

“BSI team is committed to containing the spread of Asian Subterranean Termite in Solomon Islands, “Through enhanced surveillance and public awareness, we aim to protect our agricultural resources and ensure the sustainability of our environments.”

MAL and BSI continue to monitor and respond swiftly to the threat posed by AST, collaborating closely with local communities and stakeholders to safeguard Solomon Islands’ environment and agriculture.

For more information and updates on the containment efforts against Asian Subterranean Termite, please contact Biosecurity Solomon Islands at 131

Source: MAL Media