SDA Dorcas Members Visits RCCC Inmates

The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Dorcas Members from East Honiara District recently visited Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC)

The visits purposely to have fellowship with inmates, share Gods word of comfort & healing, sing praise songs and have nourishment after all.

East Honiara District Minister Pastor Adrian Pitakaka shared words of encouragement based on the topic ‘turning your eyes upon to Jesus’, a beautiful reminder that as we look to Jesus, as we reflect on who he is and what he has. As Gods word has been truth for every generation and remain truth today.

Church Elder Evan Sale Bulehite also enunciated that they are very happy to visit inmates and feed them spiritually and physically.

“By doing such program we feel humble and responsible in showing out God’s caring and mercy to brother and sister inmates here at RCCC.”

SDA National Coordinator Silas Wanebeni said, the cost of making this program and feedings, successfully comes from their heart of giving and sharing.

Director Programs and Industry Mr. Jimmy Aega expressed his appreciation and applaud SDA Dorcas Women in supporting those inmates who have been locked behind bars with spiritual and physical foods.

Meanwhile CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau also expressed his profound thanks on behalf of his Senior Executive and RCCC Management to the SDA Dorcas Members for using their funds, time, energy and resources to feed hundreds of inmates behind bars during three days program.

He said such program like this is a blessing for our Inmates and I am looking forward to your continuous support and partnership in driving our rehabilitation programs, one way or the other, going forward.

East Honiara District Minister Pastor Adrian Pitakaka sharing Gods word to inmates during the program

Dorcas Members singing praise and worship songs

Inmates having their foods provided by SDA Dorcas Women after their fellowship program at Rove Central Correctional Centre.

CSSI Press