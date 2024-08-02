RELOCATION OF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND LIVESTOCK HEADQUARTERS.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) wishes to inform the public and all stakeholders that the Ministry’s headquarters has been relocated to the Lee Kwok Kwen Building at Point Cruz, as of 31st July 2024.

This move includes the offices of the Minister, Permanent Secretary, Deputy Secretaries, Finance and Accounts and Corporate Services Unit.

Due to the relocation, there have been temporary disruptions to work and communication. Until further notice, please contact the Ministry staff via mobile phones, as landline connections are not yet operational. We are collaborating with Telekom to expedite the process and restore landline services.

We anticipate that all issues will be resolved by Monday next week, allowing normal operations to resume.

Be Informed that the Biosecurity Solomon Islands, Agriculture Information, and Planning Departments will continue to operate from the Catholic Chancery building at Rove. The Livestock and Extension Department remains at Point Cruz, opposite the Lands and Public Service Office, and the Research Department stays at KG, Former TTM farm.

We appreciate your patience and understanding.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock