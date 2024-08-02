Submit Release
INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ADMINISNTRTION AND MANAGEMENT [IPAM] CONDUCTS FOUR TRAININGS IN BUALA, ISABEL PROVINCE

Four trainings were conducted in Buala, Isabel Province from the, 15th July to 19th July, 2024. Knowing Your Public Service (KYPS) and Code of Conduct (COC) are induction trainings, Performance Management Process (PMP) is a performance management policy training. The Attendance Management Policy (AMP) was conducted as an awareness. These trainings and awareness are crucial for an effective and efficient service delivery. They were facilitated by IPAM trainers, Karen Hiti Titiulu, Manager Leadership and Management Development (LMD) Unit and Helmah Ray Jack, Principal Officer, Corporate Learning and Development (CLD) Unit.

The trainings conducted in Buala, Isabel province, was a cost-shared arrangement between Isabel Province provincial Secretary office and IPAM, Ministry of Public Service. The Isabel Provincial secretary office is pleased to organize this role-based training opportunities to build the capacity of public officers serving the province, based in Buala and the vicinity. Capacity building is vital in government, to build and/or maintain the competency, skills and knowledge of public officers. The participants comprised of officers from various government ministries that are seconded to Isabel province and also direct officers from various sectors in the Isabel provincial government. A total of 79 participants attended the three certified trainings, and another 24 participants attended the Attendance Management Policy awareness.

Speaking during the closing, the IPAM LMD Manager reiterated that IPAM conducts rolebased trainings to contribute towards a skilled, professional and ethical public service. She urged the participants to use the knowledge gained during the training, to provide quality service in their roles and capacity. The Isabel provincial Government remarks were made by the Deputy Provincial Secretary, Rex Manase. Also making remarks were representatives from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, the Isabel Education Authority, Isabel Provincial Government and Solomon Islands Police Force. They thanked the Isabel Provincial Secretary office for facilitating the series of trainings and the Ministry of Public Service through IPAM for the trainings being conducted. The Isabel provincial representative stated, it is an eye opener for many of the participants and that they are really fortunate to be selected to attend. They would like to see other role-based trainings be conducted for other officers in the province.

– IPAM Management –

