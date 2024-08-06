TapClicks Announces Launch of TikTok Ads Push Connector

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, today announced a new TikTok Ads Push Connector within the TapOrders OMS (Order Management System). This strategic advancement is set to transform how brands and businesses engage with TikTok’s large and diverse user base.

TikTok, the cutting-edge social-video platform known for its skyrocketing popularity, has emerged as a clear “go-to” for businesses to connect with a diverse and highly engaged audience. The TikTok Ads Push Connector automates critical aspects of campaign management, including the creation and management of campaigns and ad groups on TikTok. By automating these processes, TapClicks significantly reduces the potential for human error and maximizes efficiency, enabling marketers to allocate more time to developing strategic and creative campaign aspects.

“TapClicks holistic campaign management and in-depth analytics ensure that marketers can unlock the full benefits of TikTok advertising,” stated Chel Heler, Executive General Manager of TapClicks. “These new connectors will be game-changers for companies looking to stay at the forefront of digital marketing with TikTok ads."

In addition to campaign creation, TapClicks push connectors are key components of the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform, which tracks campaign performance using robust analytics, including AI, machine-learning and ChatGPT, uncovering campaign insights that help marketers optimize their ad spend across the entire marketing mix.

The new TikTok Ads Push Connector enhances the current capabilities of TapClicks marketing solutions by also providing precision targeting using advanced options for demographic, geographic, and behavioral data, allowing for more effective and precise ad placements.

Designed to cater to a wide array of businesses, the TikTok Ads Push Connector supports brands and retailers who aim to connect with younger consumers, marketing agencies that need efficient tools to manage extensive digital campaigns, and small enterprises looking to expand their market reach and sales.

The new TikTok Ads Push Connector is available now.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 Martech/Adtech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks and the new TikTok Ads Push Connector, please visit www.tapclicks.com.