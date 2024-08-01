People travelling through south Duncan will soon have better access to additional routes as work begins to reopen Allenby Road.

The road has been closed due to slope instability and risk to driver safety after the atmospheric river flooding event of 2021. Work is now underway to clear brush and prepare the route for temporary single-lane-alternating traffic while a permanent fix is investigated.

The road is expected to open to single-lane-alternating traffic in September 2024. Initial clearing and prep work has started for the installation of a 75-metre-long lock-block wall to be placed within the lane closest to the slope for slide protection to ensure driver safety. With one lane available to drivers, temporary traffic-light signals will be placed on both ends of this section of Allenby Road to provide safe, 24/7 operation of the single-lane-alternating stretch. Allenby Road will be closely monitored in the event of any extreme weather conditions.

The ministry continues to work collaboratively with Cowichan Tribes to open the road and ensure the work supports the needs of the community. For safety, construction can only take place during the summer dry season and will require geotechnical support in this complex area.

The ministry is looking at long-term options for slope remediation to fully open the road to two-lane traffic.

Drivers are reminded to observe all signage in the area. For up-to-date information about all road conditions, please visit https://www.DriveBC.ca