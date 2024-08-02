Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,965 in the last 365 days.

Jolly Showcases Innovative Cannabis Edibles at ASD Vegas 2024

Jolly cannabis edibles thc cbd all natural best cannabis company online

Jolly at ASD 2024

Jolly cannabis logo thc cbd highest quality products

Jolly Logo black

Jolly, a leading name in premium cannabis-infused edibles, is thrilled to announce its participation in ASD Vegas 2024.

We're excited to showcase products we truly believe in, we get feedback from customers daily on how much our products help them”
— Zach Gleason
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jolly, a leading name in premium cannabis products, is thrilled to announce its participation in ASD Vegas 2024, taking place from August 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Known for its all-natural, high-end products, Jolly will showcase a selection of its most popular offerings, including exciting new additions to its lineup.

At this year’s ASD Vegas, Jolly will present five standout products:

New 0% THC Gummies: This latest innovation caters to consumers seeking THC-free options while still enjoying great taste and effective wellness benefits.
1:1 THC Gummies: A balanced blend of THC and CBD for a harmonious experience.
1:1 THC Brownies: A delicious and effective way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis.
1:1 THC Taffies: A chewy treat with a perfect THC to CBD ratio.
1:25 THC Gummies: Ideal for those seeking a higher THC ratio with balanced CBD support.

Jolly is celebrated for its commitment to quality and purity, offering all-natural ingredients and premium formulations. Each product is crafted with the highest standards in mind, ensuring a luxurious and authentic cannabis experience. “We're excited to showcase products we truly believe in, we get feedback from customers daily on how much our products help them. ” said a Zach, the President of Jolly. “For customers that do not want the effects of THC, our new 0% THC gummies are test at less than 0.01% THC. These are the best broad spectrum CBD gummies available with plenty of minors"

*Disclaimer, 0% products may contain trace amounts of THC.

Event Details:
Show: ASD Vegas 2024
Dates: August 4-7, 2024 9am-6pm
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center
Booth Number: SU55154
Address: 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Website: ASD Online
Floor Plan: Event Map

Attendees are encouraged to visit Jolly’s booth number SU55154 to explore these exciting new offerings and connect with the team behind these innovative, all-natural cannabis edibles. For more information, please visit the event website or Jolly’s official site.

Media Contact:
Marketing Department
JOLLY
480-351-3222
Helpline@jolly-cannabis.com
www.jolly-cannabis.com

About Jolly:
Jolly, is a premium cannabis company renowned for delivering top-quality, all-natural products that uphold the highest standards of excellence. At Jolly, we are dedicated to ensuring your satisfaction and trust through our commitment to purity, inclusivity, and customer care.

Jolly Promises:
-No Synthetics: Your health and well-being are our top priorities. That's why Jolly products contain absolutely no synthetic cannabinoids. You can trust that our offerings are free from Delta 8, Delta 10, and HHC, ensuring a pure and authentic cannabis experience.

-Diet Inclusive: We believe that everyone should enjoy the benefits of our products, regardless of dietary restrictions. Our entire range is vegan and gluten-free, catering to a diverse array of dietary needs and preferences.

-Free Shipping on Orders $50+ Every Time: We appreciate your business and strive to make shopping with us as convenient as possible. Enjoy free shipping on all orders over $50, every time you shop with Jolly.

-Satisfaction Guaranteed: Your satisfaction is our priority. If you have any concerns or questions, our dedicated team is here to assist you. We are committed to addressing your needs and ensuring a positive experience with our products.

-Strength Variety: Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned user, Jolly offers a range of dose options to suit every preference. Find the perfect strength for your individual needs and enjoy a tailored cannabis experience.

Experience the Jolly difference—premium, inclusive, and customer-focused. ***All products are hemp derived, under 0.3% THC, and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. ***All products may contain trace amounts of THC.

Marketing Department
Jolly Cannabis
+1 480-351-3222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Jolly Showcases Innovative Cannabis Edibles at ASD Vegas 2024

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more