Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva called Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev, who won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

AZERBAIJAN, August 1 - 01 August 2024, 21:35

On August 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva called Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev, who won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

President Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady congratulated Zelym Kotsoiev on his Olympic victory and wished him continued success. The head of state highlighted that Azerbaijani athletes achieved a historic milestone by winning two Olympic gold medals in judo for the first time and extended his congratulations to the team’s coaches and the leadership of the Judo Federation.

Zelym Kotsoiev expressed his gratitude to the head of state and the First Lady for their phone call and sincere congratulations, sharing his pride in seeing the National Flag of Azerbaijan raised and the National Anthem played during his victory. Kotsoiev emphasized his commitment to achieving new victories in the future.

