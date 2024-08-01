Senior Living Homes Will Be Repaired with an Allocation of Over $1.3 Million From FEMA

The works will help bring services to more than 300 seniors

Guaynabo, PUERTO RICO ― Over $1.3 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were allocated to repair three senior living homes in the municipalities of Dorado, Ponce and Culebra. These projects, like similar ones, are focused on providing adequate and safe places for Puerto Rico's elderly population.

These three centers will benefit around 300 senior citizens. According to the 2023 census, the population over 65 years of age in Puerto Rico is around 771,000 people.

“The elderly are especially vulnerable in times of disaster. For FEMA, it is vital to help them have care facilities and places of recreation that offer the appropriate conditions for their health and safety. The repairs to these three centers not only benefit these seniors, but also their respective families. This is all part of our commitment to the comprehensive recovery of Puerto Rico,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator José G. Baquero.

One of the homes that has already completed its repairs is the La Nueva Aurora, Carmen Josefina “Cambu” López Rijos Senior Center in Dorado, with an allocation of over $779,200. The center serves 120 participants aged 60 or older and other 130 people, including regular participants and others to whom food service is provided at home. Voltage regulators were repaired here, lighting fixtures, metal roofs of the gazebos, water tank, exhaust fans and air conditioners were replaced. Furthermore, the mold situation in the bathroom ceilings was remediated and doors, windows and security cameras were replaced, among other things.

According to the center's director and social worker María Brito, the place has an arts and crafts room, an interior patio, a terrace, a dining room, a kitchen and a food pantry. La Nueva Aurora provides entertainment spaces for participants, as well as breakfast, snacks and lunch. They have 30 employees and provide social work, nursing, recreation, housekeeper and transportation services, among others.

“There are educational talks, health clinics, crafts, and they have spaces to rest and enjoy themselves, play dominoes, bingo and a walking trail. This is a complete program full of love, and the services are free, since the center operates with combined funds from the Office of the Ombudsman for The Elderly and the municipality of Dorado,” said Brito.

As part of the hazard mitigation measures, a sealant was applied to roofs and walls to prevent water infiltration, storm drains were installed, wooden doors were replaced with aluminum ones, and gazebos were equipped with ties to withstand high winds, among others. This was accomplished with a budget of over $219,000 earmarked for these purposes.

“All damage was repaired, and the participants are happy. This is their second home; they see that it’s beautiful and that is good for them because they take good care of the center. Thanks to these repairs, enrollment has increased and there is a better quality of life, as well as a lot of socializing. These services are important for the elderly population because they help them discover their interests and continue being useful and skillful,” added Brito.

Participants agree with her, such as José Enrique Maisonet, known as “Cachachán,” who enjoys painting and the arts and crafts workshops; and Carmen del Pilar Abreu Motta, who said that her son takes her in the mornings and the center provides transportation to return home in the afternoons. Both said they were happy with how they are treated and with the activities provided.

Furthermore, the Ernestina Rodríguez Senior Home in Ponce has just begun reconstruction work. This home built in 1892 serves 40 seniors and serves as a shelter for the community in case of emergencies. The allocation of nearly $489,000 will help seal the roof and replace air conditioners, a masonry wall, light fixtures, doors, two freezers and ice storage, in addition to repairing a generator, among other work. With over $79,000 for mitigation measures, an additional treatment will be given to the roof to protect it against impact of debris and anchors will be added to the gazebo’s roof and the roof.

Likewise, in the island municipality of Culebra, the Marcelina Díaz Pellot Senior Center received an allocation of over $69,000 to repair the facilities where they provide day care to about 20 seniors each month. Among the services they offer are breakfast, snacks and lunch, as well as activities such as reading, exercise, arts and crafts, board games and trips to the beach. They also organize activities with other centers, and they accompany participants on their errands.

With the funds allocated by FEMA, the air conditioning compressor, the steel posts and the electrical meter panels were replaced. The roof was waterproofed as part of the mitigation measures for which nearly $10,000 were allocated.

To date, FEMA has obligated nearly $34 billion for over 11,000 recovery projects in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane María.

For more information about Puerto Rico’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339, fema.gov/disaster/4473 and recovery.pr. Follow us on our social media at Facebook.com/FEMAPuertoRico, Facebook.com/COR3pr and Twitter @COR3pr.

LA NUEVA AURORA, CARMEN JOSEFINA “CAMBU” LÓPEZ RIJOS SENIOR CENTER, DORADO, PR

Dorado, Puerto Rico (July 24, 2024) - Over $1.3 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were allocated to repair three senior living homes in the municipalities of Dorado, Ponce and Culebra. One of the homes that has already completed its repairs is the La Nueva Aurora, Carmen Josefina “Cambu” López Rijos Senior Center in Dorado, with an allocation of over $779,200. Voltage regulators were repaired here, lighting fixtures, metal roofs of the gazebos, water tank, exhaust fans and air conditioners were replaced. Photo FEMA/Lorraine Valle

ERNESTINA RODRÍGUEZ SENIOR HOME, PONCE, PR

Ponce, Puerto Rico (July 26, 2024) – The Ernestina Rodríguez Senior Home in Ponce has just begun reconstruction work. The allocation of nearly $489,000 by FEMA will help seal the roof and replace air conditioners, a masonry wall, light fixtures, doors, two freezers and ice storage, in addition to repairing a generator, among other work. With over $79,000 for mitigation measures, an additional treatment will be given to the roof to protect it against impact of debris and anchors will be added to the gazebo’s roof and the roof. This home built in 1892 serves 40 seniors and serves as a shelter for the community in case of emergencies. Photo FEMA/Carmen Edith Torres