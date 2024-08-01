Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,326 in the last 365 days.

Dunbar Disaster Recovery Center closed temporarily Saturday

Media Advisory

Dunbar Disaster Recovery Center closed temporarily Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The following state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will be closed temporarily Saturday, Aug. 3, due to a previously scheduled event at the location. It will resume normal operations Monday, Aug. 5.

The center is located at:

Kanawha County

Dunbar Recreation Center

2601 Fairlawn Ave.

Dunbar, WV 25064

Normal hours of operation:

Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Virginia residents affected by severe storms April 11-12 can visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help registering for FEMA disaster assistance. To locate one, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov). The FEMA registration deadline for the April 11-12 storm is Sept. 3, 2024.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

You just read:

Dunbar Disaster Recovery Center closed temporarily Saturday

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more