Media Advisory

Dunbar Disaster Recovery Center closed temporarily Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The following state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will be closed temporarily Saturday, Aug. 3, due to a previously scheduled event at the location. It will resume normal operations Monday, Aug. 5.

The center is located at:

Kanawha County Dunbar Recreation Center 2601 Fairlawn Ave. Dunbar, WV 25064 Normal hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Virginia residents affected by severe storms April 11-12 can visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help registering for FEMA disaster assistance. To locate one, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov). The FEMA registration deadline for the April 11-12 storm is Sept. 3, 2024.

