Vermont's BEAD Initial Proposal Approved

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is proud to announce that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has approved Vermont’s Initial Proposal for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which describes Vermont's plans to use $229 million allocated to the state. This funding is key to finishing the work of ensuring every Vermonter has access to high speed and reliable broadband.

The Initial Proposal outlines the process Vermont will use to select the Internet Service Providers who will receive BEAD money to build out unserved and underserved addresses and details the requirements these providers must meet to be eligible for funding. With this approval, Vermont can move from the planning phase to the action phase. It enables the state to request access to funding and begin implementation of the BEAD program.

The BEAD program is a $42.45 billion state grant program authorized by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The states, territories and Washington D.C. are being allocated funding to deploy or upgrade high-speed Internet networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on high-speed Internet adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

Read the full press release and watch the official announcement.