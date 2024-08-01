MAINE, August 1 - Back to current news.

Maine's Forestry Community Champions Water Quality Protection During Timber Harvesting

August 1, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta-The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Forest Service (MFS) is happy to announce the results of its 2022-2023 study on the implementation and effectiveness of Best Management Practices (BMPs) in timber harvesting across the state. BMPs are voluntary measures designed to safeguard water quality, and their usage and effectiveness are rigorously monitored by MFS's 11 District Foresters and Water Resources Specialists. These monitoring results are reported biannually. The 2022-2023 results are consistent with previous years, showing a solid commitment to BMPs within Maine's forestry and logging community. Notably, there was a 5% decrease in sedimentation associated with crossing structures since the 2020-2021 report, reducing the total to 29%. Historically, sedimentation is most often linked to crossing structures, averaging 31% from 2005 to 2023.

"On behalf of the MFS, I thank Maine's forestry and logging community for its unwavering commitment to protecting our water resources," said MFS Director Patty Cormier. "Despite market disruptions, severe weather patterns, and workforce issues, loggers, foresters, and landowners have demonstrated resilience and dedication. The consistent use of BMPs showcases our collective responsibility towards safeguarding natural resources. This report highlights the significant progress made, and I'm confident we will continue to improve."

Key Findings from the 2022-2023 Report

70% BMP Application on Crossings: Seventy percent of sites had BMPs correctly applied on crossings and approaches, or crossings were completely avoided. MFS BMPs emphasize planning harvests to minimize stream crossings whenever feasible.

84% Effectiveness in Preventing Sedimentation : Eighty-four percent of BMP observations indicated that no sediment entered a waterbody, achieving the primary goal of BMPs to keep sediment out of water sources.

: Eighty-four percent of BMP observations indicated that no sediment entered a waterbody, achieving the primary goal of BMPs to keep sediment out of water sources. 97% Safety from Chemical Spills : Ninety-seven percent of sites showed no evidence of chemical spills, highlighting the importance of proper chemical storage, securing, and preparedness.

: Ninety-seven percent of sites showed no evidence of chemical spills, highlighting the importance of proper chemical storage, securing, and preparedness. Effective Sediment Prevention : When properly applied, BMPs effectively prevent sedimentation. Sedimentation events were closely linked to inadequate BMP application or maintenance.

: When properly applied, BMPs effectively prevent sedimentation. Sedimentation events were closely linked to inadequate BMP application or maintenance. 97% Wetland Protection: Ninety-seven percent of sites had no wetland crossings, demonstrating effective BMP use or avoidance strategies.

Extensive studies and monitoring reports affirm that properly applied BMPs effectively protect water resources. Conversely, inadequate or improper BMP application significantly increases the risk of environmental harm. This reinforces the importance of continuous monitoring, education, and training to maintain and enhance BMP usage.

For the full report, visit the Maine Forest Service website.