HDOT provides update on inner roadway repairs at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is continuing repair work to address a hole that was found last night during a scheduled repaving of the inner roadway fronting Terminal 2 between Baggage Claims 19 to 22 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). Officials estimate it may take two days to complete the work.

During the repairs, curbside pickup for international arrivals will be available in front of Baggage Claims 26 to 31 and at the Diamond Head Group Tour area (see map below). In addition, there will be a 30-minute grace period at the public parking structures to allow motorists to park while picking up passengers.

Vehicles are being rerouted to the outer roadway beginning at the International Arrivals group pick-up area (see photo below) and will be routed through the media back to the inner roadway to access the curbside baggage claim areas.

Security officials and airport personnel are on hand to assist with traffic control and to direct arriving passengers to the designated pickup locations.

Updates will be provided to the public on the progress of the repairs.

Detour due to roadway repairs at Terminal 2.

