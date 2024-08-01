Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,334 in the last 365 days.

HDOT provides update on inner roadway repairs at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Posted on Aug 1, 2024 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is continuing repair work to address a hole that was found last night during a scheduled repaving of the inner roadway fronting Terminal 2 between Baggage Claims 19 to 22 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). Officials estimate it may take two days to complete the work.  

During the repairs, curbside pickup for international arrivals will be available in front of Baggage Claims 26 to 31 and at the Diamond Head Group Tour area (see map below). In addition, there will be a 30-minute grace period at the public parking structures to allow motorists to park while picking up passengers.  

Vehicles are being rerouted to the outer roadway beginning at the International Arrivals group pick-up area (see photo below) and will be routed through the media back to the inner roadway to access the curbside baggage claim areas. 

Security officials and airport personnel are on hand to assist with traffic control and to direct arriving passengers to the designated pickup locations. 

Updates will be provided to the public on the progress of the repairs.  

Detour due to roadway repairs at Terminal 2.

Detour due to roadway repairs at Terminal 2.

 

 

 

 

 

HNL Map

 

 

###

You just read:

HDOT provides update on inner roadway repairs at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more