August 1, 2024

KAUAʻI HUNTING UNIT L REOPENED

(KEKAHA, KAUAʻI) – Hunting Unit L has reopened as of today, August 1. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) had closed the area on July 23 for wildfire suppression efforts.

We appreciate hunters’ patience and cooperation during this closure.

