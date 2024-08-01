Murphy Administration Reminds Residents and Businesses to Conserve Water as Hot and Dry Conditions Persist

(24/P031) TRENTON –– The Murphy Administration today reminded residents and businesses to conserve water as the state continues to experience hotter and drier than average conditions this summer statewide.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is responsible for monitoring and protecting the state’s water supply to ensure ample clean, safe water for drinking and other needs. DEP’s Division of Water Supply and Geoscience has been closely monitoring the drier than usual conditions this summer.



“While these conditions have not significantly impacted drinking water supplies statewide, persistently hot and dry conditions can adversely affect water supplies in the longer term,” Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said. “It is important that residents and businesses take proactive steps to moderate their use of water now to help ensure ample supplies throughout the summer. Some steps people can take include being mindful of lawn and landscaping watering practices, choosing a commercial car wash that recycles water over handwashing, and covering your pool when not in use to prevent evaporation.”

Reservoir levels are near long-term averages for this time of year and groundwater supplies are near normal throughout the coastal regions of New Jersey, with the southwestern, central and northern portions of the state experiencing lower groundwater levels due to dry conditions.

Though current water demands are being met and New Jersey’s water systems are capable of handling periods of low precipitation, these periods of extreme heat, which are worsening as a result of climate change, coupled with mostly localized, not widespread, precipitation have put a strain on water systems. Hydrologic conditions can change rapidly, so stay informed over the coming months for any changes in status that may warrant additional water conservation steps.

Local conditions can vary, so it is normal for individual water systems and municipalities to periodically request that their customers reduce water use. DEP strongly encourages residents to heed conservation requests from their water system, as excessive demands can push water systems beyond their ability to pump and treat water, which can disrupt water quality and safety.

The DEP will continue to monitor water supplies very closely and advise the public, local governments, and water systems as appropriate. The most up-to-date information about the status of New Jersey’s water supplies can be found at njdrought.org, where you can also find more information about water supply conditions. For a DEP microsite on water conservation measures visit https://dep.nj.gov/conserve-water/

Note: Other government and academic institutions also prepare drought-related indices and maps. One well-known example is the US Drought Monitor, which defines drought more broadly than DEP. These other resources may suggest drought or pre-drought conditions are present before actual water supplies are technically determined to be below normal by DEP’s Division of Water Supply and Geoscience.

Extreme Heat Resilience Action Plan and Heat Hub NJ

Rising temperatures, especially heat waves during the summer can lead to unusually high water demands. The New Jersey Scientific Report on Climate Change (2020) and the Human Health & Communities Addendum (2022) demonstrate that New Jersey is warming at an accelerated pace compared to the Northeast region and globally, with the third-hottest summer recorded in 2022 and six of the hottest summers on record occurring in the last ten years. These reports also demonstrate clearly that extreme heat poses immediate and long-term health risks, compromises air quality, and strains food and water supplies. Available water demand data generally confirm the pattern of record temperatures and increasing peak demands.

The Murphy Administration recently released a groundbreaking plan that sets specific actions to be taken by agencies across state government to protect the health and welfare of residents from the impacts of extreme heat caused by a changing climate.

The Extreme Heat Resilience Action Plan, developed by the New Jersey Interagency Council on Climate Resilience, with significant public input, is only the third of its kind in the nation. The plan sets 136 specific actions to be implemented by individual agencies (or across multiple agencies) to mitigate the effects of extreme heat, one of the deadliest climate-related hazards facing New Jersey residents.

The DEP also maintains Heat Hub NJ, which provides the public with key information on extreme heat’s impact on daily life and the environment, its adverse effects on human health and well-being, and guidance for protecting those particularly vulnerable to its effects.