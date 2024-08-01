WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Leaders Across the Country Praise Biden-Harris Administration Actions to Provide Financial Assistance to Farmers Who Experienced Discrimination

WASHINGTON, August 1, 2024 – On Wednesday, July 31, the Biden-Harris Administration announced it has issued payments to eligible applicants under the Inflation Reduction Act’s Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP). Leaders across the country widely praised the Administration’s action and the critical step in advancing President Biden’s Executive Order on advancing equity in federal government programs.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Senator Cory Booker (NJ): “In order to address the well-documented history of discrimination over the past century by the USDA against Black farmers, I fought to include $2.2 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act to provide financial assistance to farmers who had suffered because of it,” said Senator Booker. “I am pleased that today the USDA announced that this financial assistance has been disbursed to Black farmers and other farmers who were victims of USDA discrimination. This money will be a lifeline to farmers and ranchers across the country who in the past have been unfairly denied access to USDA lending and safety net programs.”

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (GA): “While long overdue, today’s announcement is good news. These payments, which I was proud to secure, will go a long way towards helping Georgia farmers stay on their farms and get out of the red. We cannot forget that farmers waited over two years for these payments following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and many more have waited decades after the botched Pigford settlements. These payments are a meaningful step forward in USDA’s long journey towards rebuilding trust with farmers who’ve previously faced discrimination.”

Representative David Scott (GA-13), Ranking Member, House Agriculture Committee: “For American agriculture to succeed, we need to ensure our farmers and producers have access to land and capital. We need to show that working in agriculture is a viable career and that there is a level-playing field. [...] Today’s announcement delivers on our commitment to invest in equity, fight for fairness, and uplift our farmers, ranchers, and producers who have faced discrimination.”

Senator Debbie Stabenow (MI), Chairwoman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry: “Today was a historic and welcome step forward to address longstanding and widespread discrimination at the United States Department of Agriculture. I was proud to work with my colleagues to secure these resources, but there is more to do. I will continue working with the Administration on long term solutions to address systemic discrimination within federal farm programs.”

Representative Bennie Thompson (MS-02): “This program is crucial for Black farmers in Mississippi and across the country, who have historically faced systemic discrimination. As the only member of Congress from Mississippi to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, I am proud to see the positive impact this legislation is having on our farmers and ranchers. These awards are a significant step in the right direction, but our work towards equity must continue.”

Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07): “As the only member of the Alabama Delegation to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, I am thrilled that over $383 million in funding will address historic injustice faced by so many Alabama farmers. I would like to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for their unwavering support of Alabama’s rural communities! I would also like to thank my colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus for working so closely with me to ensure that this historic funding was included in the Inflation Reduction Act! [...] For generations, many Alabama farmers experienced discrimination in farm loan programs. As a daughter of the Black Belt, I grew up knowing so many family members, friends, and neighbors who were denied loans because of their skin color. At this historic moment, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking meaningful action to address this injustice!”

Representative Shontel Brown (OH-11): “I applaud the work of the USDA and the Biden-Harris Administration in providing financial assistance to farmers and ranchers impacted by past discrimination. This is an important moment in the history of agriculture in America. For centuries, Black and other ethnic minority farmers and ranchers endured discrimination, including from the USDA itself. Being denied even a small loan can mean a lifetime of lost earnings or even the loss of property. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act and the commitment of this White House to racial justice, we’ve taken a step in the right direction. As a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, I will continue to fight for Black farmers and endeavor to make agriculture a field where people of all backgrounds can thrive.”

Representative Alma Adams (NC-12): "I am thrilled that we are finally beginning to address the consequences of generations of discrimination against farmers. I was proud to support the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program as part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which will now provide over $136 million to over 1300 North Carolina farmers. While we cannot undo a lifetime of discriminatory practices with one program or initiative, this is a step in the right direction.”

Representative Troy A. Carter, Sr. (LA-02): “This financial assistance is an opportunity to create long-overdue equity for farmers left behind due to decades of discriminatory practices. Farming and agriculture in the United States has historically withheld access to communities of color and other marginalized groups. These awards are a significant step to ensure farmers and ranchers can sustain their livelihoods, contribute to the economy, and pursue new agricultural opportunities.”

John Boyd, President, National Black Farmers Association: “No matter how it is sliced, the $2.2 billion in payouts is historic. [...] This victory is not just for the NBFA, but for all Black farmers and their families who have endured discrimination and struggled to make ends meet.”

Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel, Legal Defense Fund (LDF): “Initiatives like the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program that uplift and support Black farmers and other historically marginalized groups are vital to the economic survival of rural communities of color. This aid is a significant step forward in addressing decades of discrimination by the USDA. We commend the Biden Administration’s continued commitment to correct past wrongs and acknowledge the federal government’s critical role in providing recompense for its own discrimination. When more information emerges about the distribution of these payments and their impact, we will work to ensure the agency upholds its commitment to further remedying the effects of discrimination in farming, especially as it relates to serving the needs of Black farmers.”

John Zippert, Board Chair, Rural Coalition: “We thank President Joe Biden, Secretary Vilsack at USDA, and the staff at USDA for completing the evaluation of all of the 58,000 applications for DFAP earlier than expected and prior to the schedule originally announced. We are also grateful to the United States Congress for passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which made these awards possible. We are pleased that over 43,000 individuals are going to receive a financial award in acknowledgement of the discrimination against them.”

DeShawn Blanding, Senior Washington Representative, Union of Concerned Scientists: “It is heartening to see the USDA reckon with its longstanding history of discrimination against farmers of color and other would-be farmers and ranchers and take meaningful steps to address it. The creation of the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program was a monumental and unprecedented step toward equity and racial justice, and we commend the Biden administration for making it a priority to address the history of injustices, discrimination and barriers in agriculture. We hope they will continue to expeditiously implement the recommendations of the USDA’s Equity Commission for advancing equity within the department.”

