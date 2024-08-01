State coastal commission to hold special meeting by web conference on Aug. 6

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will hold a special meeting August 6 by web conference to review fiscal analyses associated with permanent rulemaking. Members of the public may join by computer or phone.

The meeting will be limited to the following agenda items:

Consideration of Permanent Rulemaking 15A NCAC 07J .1405 - Permit Fee

Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis

Fiscal Analysis Permit Application Processing 15A NCAC 07J .1401 – Standards for Work Plats 15A NCAC 07J .1402 – Project Narrative 15A NCAC 07J .1403 – Complete CAMA Major Permit and Dredge and Fill Applications 15A NCAC 07J .1404 – Complete Minor Permit Applications 15A NCAC 07J .1405 - Permit Fee 15A NCAC 07J .1501 – Application Processing 15A NCAC 07J .1502 – Circulation of CAMA and Dredge and Fill Applications 15A NCAC 07J .1503 – Permit Conditions

15A NCAC 07H .0508 Jockey’s Ridge Area of Environmental Concern

15A NCAC 07H .0313 Installation and Maintenance of Wheat Straw Bales for Sand Fencing

Legal updates Closed Session to discuss Coastal Resources Commission vs. Rules Review Commission



WHO: Coastal Resources Commission

WHAT: Special Meeting

WHEN: Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Meeting by video conference

Join meeting here.

A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Coastal Management headquarters office at 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City.

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials will be available online at least 48 hours before the meeting. Times indicated on the agenda are subject to change.

NC DEQ Division of Coastal Management

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.

