Army Reserve provides medical, veterinary care

CUMBERLAND, Md. –

The Army Reserve is providing free medical services for the American people and their little dogs too!

The Mountain Maryland Medical mission is in full swing at the Allegany County fairgrounds in Cumberland, Maryland, from now through Aug. 5, providing basic medical, dental, optometry, behavioral health, physical/occupational therapy and veterinary services to anyone who can make the event.

The 405th Field Hospital, based out of West Hartford, Connecticut, is spearheading the innovative readiness training (IRT) for Army Reserve medical experts to provide no-cost care to under-served communities with the highest need.

“This is a blessing to our community, and we are very appreciative of all of you,” said Associate Director Melissa Clark, of the Maryland Area Health Education Center West (AHEC-West), while speaking before Army Reserve leadership and community members during a distinguished visitors (DV) day July 29.

Clark went on to explain that AHEC-West requested the IRT mission nearly two years ago and now community members and their pets are receiving care. “It’s making a difference,” she stressed, “and we’re very happy that you’re here.”

Just in the first few days, hundreds of community members and even more animals stopped by the fairgrounds – with thousands more anticipated.

However, it’s not just the community who reaps the benefits. Soldiers have the gratification of both directly serving the American public, while also learning essential tasks they only get to practice while in a deployed environment.

“We love the IRT mission,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Sloan, a pharmacy technician with the 405th Field Hospital, while speaking to Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Kathleen A. Clary, of the 3d Medical Command, during her tour of the facility. “As soldiers, we’re often sent overseas to do this type of work, so we really appreciate being able to help our own people.”

Clary and her command team, all out of Forest Park, Georgia, visited medical stations, soldiers, and community members during the DV day tour.

“It’s not just about doing our two weeks. This is much greater. It’s the people, the respect, the love, the care, the kindness – that’s an IRT.” said Lt. Col. Matthew Amara, a family physician with the 479th Medical Detachment out of Worcester, Massachusetts. “Plus, it’s a great training opportunity for the Soldiers – they’re eager to help the community and learn from us. We’re seeing all people of all ages coming through here and we’re delivering any services we can.”

The 405th Field Hospital Commander, Lt. Col. Heather Miranda, agreed, adding that the skills learned here are especially unique, even outside of what staff may learn through civilian careers.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to take on new leadership roles and see how it feels and perhaps what areas they may want to work on,” Miranda said of the 100 Soldiers participating. “It broadens their scope and makes them mission ready.”

The IRT program is a Department of Defense military training mission, exclusive to the United States and its territories, which delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness, while simultaneously providing key healthcare services at no cost to the American public.

For more information on the Army Reserve or to explore what skills are needed for future missions, go to www.goarmy.com/explore-the-army/army-structure/reserve.