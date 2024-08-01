Submit Release
Maj. Gen. Robert D. Harter confirmed as the next Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command

FORT LIBERTY, N.C.  –  

The U.S. Army announced today that the U.S. Senate has confirmed Maj. Gen. Robert D. Harter for promotion to lieutenant general and assignment in the dual role of Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command.

Harter previously served as the Commanding General, 81st Readiness Division, after serving as the Deputy Chief of Army Reserve, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, Washington, D.C. 

Harter, originally from Alaska but now a resident of Virginia, was commissioned in the Field Artillery Corps in 1988, after graduating from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Communications. He also holds a Masters in National Security Strategy from the National War College.

His prior General Officer assignments include the Assistant Deputy Commanding General for Reserve Affairs, and Chief of Staff for United States Army Materiel Command in Alabama.

His active-duty assignments include the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Bad Hersfeld, Germany, the 101st Corps Support Group, Fort Campbell Kentucky, and the U.S. Army Munition Center and School, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. 

He transferred from Active Duty to the Active Guard Reserve program in 1999. His AGR assignments include: SPO, 55th Sustainment Brigade, DMC Chief, 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (mobilized to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom) and Assistant Chief of Staff, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Link to bio: https://www.usar.army.mil/Leadership/Article-View/Article/2736608/mg-robert-d-harter/

