Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for August 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for August 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for August is approximately 9% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $8.65 or 2% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.





Rate Class



Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh)



Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 10.055 3.329 13.384 Commercial 9.999 3.129 13.128 Industrial 9.698 2.032 11.730 Farm 10.001 5.844 15.845 Irrigation 9.552 0.000 9.552 Oil & Gas 9.655 3.067 12.722 Lighting 6.843 2.869 9.712 Farm - REA Beaver REA 10.001 5.351 15.352 Borradaile REA 10.001 5.067 15.068 Braes REA 10.001 5.072 15.073 Claysmore REA 10.001 6.502 16.503 Devonia REA 10.001 4.765 14.766 Heart River REA 10.001 4.000 14.001 Kneehill REA 10.001 5.061 15.062 Mackenzie REA 10.001 4.410 14.411 Myrnam REA 10.001 4.676 14.677 Zawale REA 10.001 4.154 14.155

Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com