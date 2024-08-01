Submit Release
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for August 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for August 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for August is approximately 9% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $8.65 or 2% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

Rate Class 		 

Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh) 		 

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh) 		Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 10.055 3.329 13.384
Commercial 9.999 3.129 13.128
Industrial 9.698 2.032 11.730
Farm 10.001 5.844 15.845
Irrigation 9.552 0.000 9.552
Oil & Gas 9.655 3.067 12.722
Lighting 6.843 2.869 9.712
Farm - REA      
  Beaver REA 10.001 5.351 15.352
Borradaile REA 10.001 5.067 15.068
Braes REA 10.001 5.072 15.073
Claysmore REA 10.001 6.502 16.503
Devonia REA 10.001 4.765 14.766
Heart River REA 10.001 4.000 14.001
Kneehill REA 10.001 5.061 15.062
Mackenzie REA 10.001 4.410 14.411
Myrnam REA 10.001 4.676 14.677
Zawale REA 10.001 4.154 14.155 


Estefania Joy
Direct Energy Regulated Services
832-588-3634
news@directenergy.com

