Perio Protect's Perio Tray® Wins 2024 Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Award

Three-Peat Cellerant Best in Class Hygiene Awarded to Perio Protect Cellerant Best in Class Hygiene Awarded to Perio Protect Easy Perio Gel Application for Perio Tray Delivery Deep Below Your Gums

Perio Protect proudly announces its Perio Tray® medicament carrier has won the 2024 Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Award for a third consecutive year.

We are deeply honored to accept this award on behalf of Perio Protect and our dedicated community of Perio Protect providers.” — Christa McConaghy, RDH