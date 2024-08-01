RFP – Agritourism Study and Report

Commerce is soliciting proposals from qualified firms interested in conducting a study of agricultural tourism and producing a final report in order to establish a framework for the State Legislature to consider actions related to accessory uses of small and medium-sized farms, including but not limited to seasonal festivals, private celebrations, education, retail and entertainment.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.