Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,542 in the last 365 days.

RFP – Agritourism Study and Report

Commerce is soliciting proposals from qualified firms interested in conducting a study of agricultural tourism and producing a final report in order to establish a framework for the State Legislature to consider actions related to accessory uses of small and medium-sized farms, including but not limited to seasonal festivals, private celebrations, education, retail and entertainment.

You just read:

RFP – Agritourism Study and Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more