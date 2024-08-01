Bridge Repair Work to Close Lanes on I-40 in Wilson County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting weekend lane closures on Interstate 40 in Wilson County.

Crews with Mid-State Construction will conduct lane closures beginning Friday, August 2 at 8 p.m. until Monday, August 5 at 5 a.m.

Beginning Friday at 8 p.m., there will be a continuous closure of the shoulder in both directions on I-40 at the bridges over RJ Corman Railroad and Sparta Pike. Additionally, the 239A off-ramp onto Sparta Pike eastbound will be closed for bridge repair. Detour signage will direct traffic to Exit 238 (SR 231). Motorists will follow the detour by taking a left onto Mattox Simpson Parkway and connecting onto Sparta Pike (SR 26). All other ramps at the Sparta Pike interchange will remain open.

The work is part of the repair of bridges on Interstate 40 over the RJ Corman Railroad and the Nashville & Eastern Railroad.

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.