Agent.TV Releases Hot Batch of Home Buyer Leads for TV Targeting

TEMECULA, CA, USA, August 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agent.TV has initiated licensing with streaming TV providers to help Realtors create a unique audience targeting list to obtain new home listings on local TV.Agent.TV President, Frank Pournelle described the odyssey thusly, "During my tenure at a really big CTV and streaming TV ad marketplace, I just couldn't find a streaming TV audience to target homeowners that were in the market to buy or sell real estate. I knew there were ways to use search history to find these households, but after a hundred conversations with data and streaming TV providers, I could not find a good supplier. So, we took matters into our own hands and created a robust machine for building one of the hottest and timely lead generation programs. A big shoutout to our partners at Real Intent for their support on building the AgentTV House file."The AgentTV House File - an active audience segment comprising streaming TV viewers who recently visited Zillow or Redfin - offers real estate brokers and their agents the ability to target digital advertising specific to homeowners that are ready to relocate, downsize, or retire from their current home or condo.Says Real Intent CEO, Aaron Rafferty,“ This behaviour-based approach to targeting customers with high intent is timely. Right now I think it’s fair to say the real estate market is tight on supply. Few want to get a new loan. Few want to move. That’s why I think the task of acquiring home sale listings is highly competitive at this point in time. New listings are like gold right now. AgentTV is the treasure map. ”Obtaining new home sale listings is what AgentTV does best. With the use of this hotline lead list, agents and brokers are now targeting home sellers to save money on streaming TV advertising strictly in their local zip codes.Said 25 year direct marketing veteran and AgentTV President, Frank Pournelle, “The audience target list from Agent.TV is now being loaded on streaming TV devices including Hulu, Paramount+, LGAds, SamsungTV, Netflix, Disney+ and Roku. By offering realtors targeting composed solely of the IP address for actual home owners and their mobile devices, local real estate agents can now load their local TV commercials on national programmatic platforms Vibe, Xandr, and The Trade Desk. This helps local agents compete nationally and avoid the expense of ad fraud or ad waste. As well, AgentTV enables agents to have an earlier conversation with homeowners in the sales process.”The active homeowner list can also be licensed for loading marketing campaigns on other digital marketing platforms including Meta products like Facebook Ads Manager, Messenger, Instagram or other social media outlets. This list allows home listing agents to reach potential homeowners on the platform of their choice and with zero advertising waste.For digital marketing professionals that serve the real estate industry, the AgentTV House File can also be licensed for programmatic ad purchases on The Trade Desk, Xandr or OTT/CTV/FAST marketplaces. The AgentTV House list can also be geo-targeted and serve as the basis for audience expansion.An example of the marketing approach by agents is included with this release.If your DSP, marketing professional or data analytics provider doesn't currently offer the AgentTV House File, make sure to request it during your next media purchase or contact frank@agent.tv.#programmatic #dsp #streamingtv #ott #audiencetargeting #digitalmarketing #realtorhomelistings

