Apply for FEMA Assistance by August 14

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans affected by the May 19-28 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding have until August 14 to apply for FEMA assistance.

This deadline is for residents of Blaine, Caddo, Custer, Delaware, Jackson, Mayes, Muskogee and Rogers counties.

If you were affected by the storms, you should apply as soon as possible. FEMA may be able to help with rent, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.

There are four ways to apply:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Download the FEMA App .

Visit the Disaster Recovery Center at the Rogers County Health Department:

2664 N. Highway 88

Claremore, OK 74017

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

To watch a video about how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4791. Follow FEMA Region 6 on X at x.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.