AUGUST 1, 2024 - Nevadans Get a Preview of 2025 Proposed Health Insurance Rate Changes for Upcoming Open Enrollment



Contact: Drew Pearson, Public Information Officer

Phone: Phone: (775) 687-0772

E-mail: dpearson@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - August 1, 2024

Starting today, Nevada consumers who shop for their health insurance on the individual health insurance market can view and provide comments on proposed rate changes for Plan Year 2025.

The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) has received and made public on its website the 2025 proposed rate changes from health insurers intending to sell plans on and off the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Exchange is the state agency that assists eligible Nevada residents to purchase affordable health and dental plans.

"We are pleased to offer consumers this advance opportunity to review their insurance options and identify the plan that best accommodates their budget and coverage needs," said Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper. "With 185 plans to choose from, we encourage Nevadans to take advantage of this opportunity to review their options before the 2025 Open Enrollment period begins on November 1st."

The Open Enrollment period for 2025 will run from November 1, 2024, through January 15, 2025. During open enrollment, Nevadans can shop for On-Exchange health insurance plans by visiting NevadaHealthLink.com or by calling (800) 547-2927.

Based on the rate submissions received by the Division for 2025 plans, the overall individual market has a proposed average rate increase of 7.11% with a total of eleven companies and 185 plans from which consumers can choose. Of those plans, 141 will be available to consumers through the Exchange.

Below is a breakdown of all insurance companies that will be offering health insurance plans on the 2025 individual health insurance market:

Aetna Health

Health Plan of Nevada

HMO Nevada

Hometown Health Plan

Hometown Health Providers (Off-Exchange only)

Imperial Insurance Companies (On-Exchange only)

Molina Healthcare of Nevada (On-Exchange only)

Select Health

Sierra Health & Life (Off-Exchange only)

SilverSummit

For additional information or to submit comments on proposed rate changes, Nevadans can visit http://doi.nv.gov/rate-filings and select search criteria from the drop-down menus: Company Name, Status (defaults to Under Review), and Insurance Type. From there consumers can select a specific carrier to view rate filing details and input comments in the text box towards the bottom of the page.

Approved rates will be posted on the Division's website on October 1, 2024.

For questions regarding the proposed health insurance rate changes, or any other health insurance-related questions, please contact the Nevada Division of Insurance at (775) 687-0700 / toll-free at (800) 872-3234; Nevada Consumers may also contact the Division's Life & Health Product Compliance team via email at productcompliance@doi.nv.gov.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.