Sport, Arts and Culture invites media to site visit for 2024 National Women’s Day commemoration in Northern Cape, 5 Aug

Media site visit for the 2024 National Women’s Day commemoration in the Northern Cape

The government will commemorate the 2024 National Women’s Day on Friday, 09 August at the Dennis Nel Stadium, Poffader in the Northern Cape under the theme: “Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom Towards Women’s Development”.

Members of the media are therefore invited to attend the broadcasters / media site visit to identify OB parking space, camera platforms and to discuss other media logistics in preparation for this commemorative event.

Members of the security cluster / safety officer will present the floorplan during the session.

The site visit will unfold as follows:

Date: Monday, 05 August 2024.

Time: 11h30 – 12h30

Venue: Dennis Nel Stadium, Poffader in the Northern Cape Province.

Members of the media are requested to send their representatives for this session.

Enquiries: Mr Madimetja Moleba cell no: 066 301 4675 or on email: Madimetja@dsac.gov.za