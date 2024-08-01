Governor Cooper Highlights Historic Investments from Biden-Harris Administration in Clean Water Infrastructure at Water Reclamation Facility in Clayton

Today, Governor Roy Cooper highlighted investments in clean water infrastructure at a water reclamation facility in Clayton. The Governor was joined by N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Elizabeth Biser, Clayton Mayor Jody McLeod and other officials as he toured the Sam's Branch Water Reclamation Facility project site. The Sam's Branch Water Reclamation Facility project is partially funded by the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act, receiving $37.9 million in ARPA funds.

Last week, Governor Cooper announced over $253 million will go towards communities across the state to improve drinking water and wastewater infrastructure funding and stormwater construction grants.

“Every family and business expects and deserves clean water when they turn on the tap,” said Governor Cooper. “Funding from the Biden-Harris Administration is helping improve our clean water infrastructure across North Carolina so people can have clean water for generations to come.”

“Water infrastructure funding makes it possible to replace aging equipment and upgrade facilities to improve public health and support the economic growth of our communities,” said North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “It is exciting to see how Clayton is building for the future, using both the historic federal funding and the support from the state revolving fund process to address their needs.”

"We are honored to welcome Governor Roy Cooper and NCDEQ Secretary Elizabeth Biser to Clayton,” said Town of Clayton Mayor Jody McLeod. “We are deeply grateful for their support, which has been instrumental in advancing the Sam’s Branch Water Reclamation Facility. This $280 million project, supported by American Rescue Plan Act, is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together at all levels of government."

The American Rescue Plan Act has invested more than $8 billion in North Carolina, including $5.4 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds and $3.3 billion to local governments. NCDEQ has received $1.9 billion for 912 stormwater, wastewater and drinking water projects statewide.

Sam's Branch Water Reclamation Facility is the town of Clayton’s largest project to date. The facility, currently under construction, will be capable of treating six (6) million gallons of wastewater per day (MGD) of residential, commercial, and industrial flows.

Construction will include surveying, vegetation removal, environmental controls, earthwork, concrete work, building the facility & infrastructure components, large equipment deliveries, electrical work, testing, commissioning, and final site restoration.

