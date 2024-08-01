Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.3%

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary June job estimates show an increase of 26,900 jobs for a total of 2,820,800 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 24,800 jobs, while the public sector increased by 2 ,100 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted June 2024 unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, which was 0.4 percentage points higher from the revised May 2024 unemployment rate of 2.9 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in June 2023, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the current unemployment rate of 3.3 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data



The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for June 2024 was 2,839,000, of which 2,744,200 were employed and 94,700 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.3 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,127,300, of which 3,036,700 were employed and 90,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.9 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,535,700, of which 3,420,300 were employed and 115,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.3 percent. For the month the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 0.4 percentage points, while the Suburban Rings unemployment rate increased by 0.5 percentage points, and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Areas unemployment rate increased by 0.6 percentage points.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 18,400, while the number of employed increased by 4,300, and the number of unemployed increased by 14,100. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 17,000, while the number of employed decreased by 1,300, and the number of unemployed increased by 18,300. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 25,900, while the number of employed increased by 3,700 and the number of unemployed increased by 22,200. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 0.4 percentage points, while the unemployment rates for the Suburban Ring and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.6 percentage points.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 26,900 jobs. The private sector increased by 24,800 jobs, while the public sector increased by 2,100 jobs over the month. Seven private sectors had over the month gains. Job gains were registered in: Mining, Logging & Construction (2,200 jobs); Trade, Transportation & Utilities (3,900 jobs); Information (1,100 jobs); Financial Activities (500 jobs); Professional and Business Services (9,800 jobs); Leisure and Hospitality (8,200 jobs) and Other Services (1,400 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in: Manufacturing (100 jobs); Education and Health Services (2-200 jobs). Government overall increased 2,100 jobs over the month. The federal government increased 700 jobs, state government decreased by 2,000 jobs and the local government increased by 3,400 jobs.



During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 27,500 jobs. The private sector increased 14,400 jobs, while the public sector increased 13,100 jobs. Job increases were registered in Manufacturing (500 jobs); Mining, Logging and Construction (600 jobs); Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (2,000 jobs); Information (200 jobs); Professional and Business Services (4,300 jobs); Educational and Health Services (6,300 jobs); Leisure and Hospitality (900 jobs) and Other Services (4,800 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in Financial Activities (-5,200 jobs). Government overall increased by 13,100. Federal government shows an increase of 1,800 jobs. State government shows an increase of 4,500 jobs and the local government increased by 6,800 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2023 annual benchmark revisions.

