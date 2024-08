N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet Aug. 6

The N.C. Oil and Gas Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, for its regular quarterly meeting. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. (ET).

Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents will be posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.

Oil and Gas Commission Meeting:

When: 1-4 p.m. (ET) Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

Meeting ID: 2427 729 0116 Passcode: Aug6_OGC_Public

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Meeting ID: 2427 729 0116 Passcode: 28460643



To learn more about the Commission and to view the agenda and related documents, visit: N.C. Oil and Gas Commission | NC DEQ

The Oil and Gas Commission is responsible for adopting rules on oil and gas exploration in North Carolina. The Commission also has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration.