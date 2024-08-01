FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

AUGUSTA — The order of referendum questions on the November 2024 General Election ballot has been determined through a public lottery held by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Deputy Secretary of State for Corporations, Elections and Commissions Julie Flynn Tuesday morning.

Under Maine law, questions must be arranged in the following order: carry-over measures from a previous election; people's veto questions; initiated measures; bond issues; constitutional amendments; and other legislatively proposed referenda. Within each grouping, questions must be arranged in a random order determined by a selection process conducted in public. All questions must be numbered sequentially.

Below is the order of the initiatives as they will appear on the ballot:

QUESTION 1: An Act to Limit Contributions to Political Action Committees That Make Independent Expenditures, Do you want to set a $5,000 limit for giving to political action committees that spend money independently to support or defeat candidates for office?

QUESTION 2: An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue for Research and Development and Commercialization, Do you favor a bond issue of $25,000,000 to provide funds, to be awarded through a competitive process and to leverage matching private and federal funds on at least a one-to-one basis, for research and development and commercialization for Maine-based public and private institutions in support of technological innovation in the targeted sectors of life sciences and biomedical technology, environmental and renewable energy technology, information technology, advanced technologies for forestry and agriculture, aquaculture and marine technology, composites and advanced materials and precision manufacturing?

QUESTION 3: An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue to Restore Historic Community Buildings, Do you favor a $10,000,000 bond issue to restore historic buildings owned by governmental and nonprofit organizations, with funds being issued contingent on a 25% local match requirement from either private or nonprofit sources?

QUESTION 4: An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue to Promote the Design, Development and Maintenance of Trails for Outdoor Recreation and Active Transportation, Do you favor a $30,000,000 bond issue to invest in the design, development and maintenance for nonmotorized, motorized and multi-use trails statewide, to be matched by at least $3,000,000 in private and public contributions?

QUESTION 5: An Act to Restore the Former State of Maine Flag, Do you favor making the former state flag, replaced as the official flag of the State in 1909 and commonly known as the Pine Tree Flag, the official flag of the State?

Ballot questions for citizen initiated bills are written by the Secretary in accordance with a process set forth in state law, which includes a public comment period. Please see this press release for information about the final wording of that question. Ballot questions for bond issues and other legislatively proposed referenda are drafted through the legislative process and included in the bill’s text (in the order they will appear on the ballot): L.D. 416, L.D. 912, L.D. 1156 and L.D. 86.

More information about upcoming elections is available at https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html. More information about citizen initiatives is available at https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/citizens/index.html.

