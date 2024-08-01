Celebrating Black Culinary Excellence: EatOkra's Inaugural Black Culinary Conference Showcases Innovation, and Community
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning EatOkra brand is furthering efforts to empower Black food and beverage entrepreneurs with its inaugural Culinary Creatives Conference (3C). On October 13, 2024, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City, entrepreneurs, investors, suppliers, and a vibrant community of food lovers will convene under one roof to champion ongoing culinary excellence and catalyze necessary industry progress.
“The name ‘Culinary Creatives Conference’ encapsulates our mission's essence, highlighting the resilience, ingenuity, and culinary mastery of the African diaspora,” says Anthony Edwards, co-founder of EatOkra. “Historically, Black individuals transformed minimal resources into rich, enduring cuisines—a profound testament to creativity under constraint. This conference celebrates this legacy. It emphasizes the transformative culinary contributions and continuous innovation within the Black community, serving as a beacon for future advancements and unity in the culinary arts.”
3C attendees will receive access to:
75+ food and beverage exhibitors
Libation tastings from top wine, spirit, and beer brands
Light bites and DJ beats
Informative fireside chats and panels from top industry leaders
Live culinary demos
Real-time networking
Expect a robust lineup, thanks to EatOkra’s vow to continue maximizing its impact. “Originally focused on brick-and-mortar businesses, we have expanded our vision to include consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands,” says EatOkra co-founder Janique Edwards. “Over the past four years, we've collaborated with our partners to provide grants, enhance access to capital, and supply vital resources that fortify these businesses. The Culinary Creatives Conference (3C) synthesizes these efforts, bringing a tangible, real-world dimension to our digital endeavors and creating a comprehensive platform for growth and innovation.”
A long-time partner of EatOkra, PEPSI® Dig In, the brand’s platform designed to drive access, business growth, and awareness to Black-owned restaurants, will also be on-site at the conference. The Pepsi Dig In Village will host and feature six Black-owned restaurants, giving attendees the chance to savor a mix of delicious dishes that highlight the diverse cuisines of New York City.
To register as an attendee, request a press pass, or apply to be a partner, exhibitor, or speaker, visit https://culinarycreativesconference.com/.
About EatOkra:
Founded in 2016, EatOkra’s mission is to unite consumers and business owners while honoring and preserving the culinary heritage and history of the African diaspora. Through multi-platform storytelling and an award-winning directory connecting 600K+ foodies to restaurants, caterers, and food trucks, EatOkra is a space for Black-owned businesses and the more significant culinary industry to connect and thrive. Learn more here: https://www.eatokra.com/
Ebony Patterson
“The name ‘Culinary Creatives Conference’ encapsulates our mission's essence, highlighting the resilience, ingenuity, and culinary mastery of the African diaspora,” says Anthony Edwards, co-founder of EatOkra. “Historically, Black individuals transformed minimal resources into rich, enduring cuisines—a profound testament to creativity under constraint. This conference celebrates this legacy. It emphasizes the transformative culinary contributions and continuous innovation within the Black community, serving as a beacon for future advancements and unity in the culinary arts.”
3C attendees will receive access to:
75+ food and beverage exhibitors
Libation tastings from top wine, spirit, and beer brands
Light bites and DJ beats
Informative fireside chats and panels from top industry leaders
Live culinary demos
Real-time networking
Expect a robust lineup, thanks to EatOkra’s vow to continue maximizing its impact. “Originally focused on brick-and-mortar businesses, we have expanded our vision to include consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands,” says EatOkra co-founder Janique Edwards. “Over the past four years, we've collaborated with our partners to provide grants, enhance access to capital, and supply vital resources that fortify these businesses. The Culinary Creatives Conference (3C) synthesizes these efforts, bringing a tangible, real-world dimension to our digital endeavors and creating a comprehensive platform for growth and innovation.”
A long-time partner of EatOkra, PEPSI® Dig In, the brand’s platform designed to drive access, business growth, and awareness to Black-owned restaurants, will also be on-site at the conference. The Pepsi Dig In Village will host and feature six Black-owned restaurants, giving attendees the chance to savor a mix of delicious dishes that highlight the diverse cuisines of New York City.
To register as an attendee, request a press pass, or apply to be a partner, exhibitor, or speaker, visit https://culinarycreativesconference.com/.
About EatOkra:
Founded in 2016, EatOkra’s mission is to unite consumers and business owners while honoring and preserving the culinary heritage and history of the African diaspora. Through multi-platform storytelling and an award-winning directory connecting 600K+ foodies to restaurants, caterers, and food trucks, EatOkra is a space for Black-owned businesses and the more significant culinary industry to connect and thrive. Learn more here: https://www.eatokra.com/
Ebony Patterson
EatOkra, Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok