Chief Justice Jensen appears on N.D. Public Radio 'Main Street' program

North Dakota Chief Justice Jon Jensen appeared on Prairie Public's 'Main Street', hosted by Craig Blumenshine. Chief Jensen was interviewed on a variety of topics, including the importance of an independent and impartial judiciary, the influence of Marbury v. Madison on the role of the judiciary, and the potential role of technology in the courts, and more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.