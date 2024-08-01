Emancipation Day Commemorated

CANADA, August 1 - To mark the anniversary of the British parliament’s decision to abolish slavery across its empire in 1834, Nova Scotia commemorates Emancipation Day each year on August 1.

Emancipation Day acknowledges the tragedies of the transatlantic slave trade in which millions of African-descended people were enslaved or lost their lives.

“It’s important that on this day, and every day, we as Nova Scotians acknowledge our own part in the history of enslavement,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Emancipation Day is a significant moment in history, and this is a time to reflect on the deep impact of racism and injustice on our communities, while also recognizing the progress we’ve made and the opportunities we have to build a more inclusive and equitable future.”

A provincial Emancipation Day ceremony will be held today, August 1, at the Halifax Citadel at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed at: https://youtube.com/live/jn9zTa9Empk?feature=share

A series of events will recognize Emancipation Day and the enduring legacy of the Jamaican Maroons, formerly enslaved people who, after being forcibly transported to Nova Scotia in 1796, worked on rebuilding and strengthening military fortifications. More information is available at: http://emancipationdayns.ca

Quotes:

“In 1749, when Halifax was being founded, about 400 enslaved Black people were among its nearly 3,000 residents – 13 per cent of the population. Emancipation Day is an opportunity to learn more about this history. By educating ourselves about the meaning of Emancipation Day, we better understand the necessity of an equal, just and diverse society.”

— Twila Grosse, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs

Quick Facts:

Nova Scotia designated August 1 as Emancipation Day on April 13, 2021

the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 took effect in 1834 and freed about 800,000 enslaved people of African descent throughout the British colonies

during the time of enslavement, more than 15 million African women, men and children were victims of the transatlantic slave trade

the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition is observed on August 23, recognizing people of African descent in Haiti and the Dominican Republic fighting for their freedom in 1791, leading to their liberation from European colonizers

in 2022, the Jamaican Maroons in Nova Scotia were designated to be of national historic significance under Parks Canada’s National Program of Historical Commemoration, with a plaque to be unveiled today at the Halifax Citadel

