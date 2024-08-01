Maryland Horse Industry Board 2025 Grants Application Period Opens August 1, 2024

August 1, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 1, 2024) – The Maryland Horse Industry Board, a program under the Maryland Department of Agriculture, has announced 2025 Maryland Horse Industry Board grant applications will be accepted from August 1 through October 4. The 2025 grant cycle will focus on educational, promotional and research projects that support horses or the equestrian community, or develop new opportunities for the Maryland horse industry. Funding for the grants is provided by the Maryland Feed Fund, which collects $6 on every ton of horse feed sold in Maryland. Established in 2002, the Fund has allowed the Maryland Horse Industry Board to award nearly $700,000 in grant monies to over 400 projects throughout Maryland.

“Horses are a critical component to Maryland’s agricultural industry. The Maryland Horse Industry Board and The Feed Fund do a terrific job in stimulating growth and opportunity in Maryland’s equestrian community,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “As a completely self-funded commodity marketing entity consisting of private citizens who are stakeholders in the industry, the Fund serves as an excellent model for industry groups.”

Applications accepted electronically are preferred, however, can be submitted by hard copy. Applicants should review the 2025 grant guidelines carefully and note proposals aligned with the industry’s action items proposed at various Maryland Horse Forums and other events, will be given strong consideration as well as applications that aim to enhance diversity and inclusion in the Maryland horse industry. To view guidelines and the grant application please visit https://mda.maryland.gov/horseboard/Pages/grants.aspx. Projects will be evaluated for the quality of their written presentation, potential impact and value to the industry, feasibility of the project, financial need and potential for matching funds. Grant requests should not exceed $3,000. The average grant amount is approximately $1,000. During the 2024 grant cycle, 33 projects received nearly $30,000 in grant allocations.

Organizations eligible for Maryland Horse Industry Board grants include (but are not limited to) non-profit organizations, clubs and associations, businesses, licensed farms and stables, government entities, schools and educational institutions. Projects of interest to the Board include (but are not limited to) those that develop new opportunities for the Maryland horse industry.

Grant recipients will be announced no later than January 1, 2025 with funding available after the announcements. Projects should be completed by June 30, 2025.

The Maryland Horse Industry Board was established in 1998 to promote and develop the equine industry in Maryland. For more information on the grants process, MHIB or the Feed Fund, please visit www.mda.maryland.gov/horseboard or contact Ross Peddicord, Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board at 240-344-0000 or via email at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov.

