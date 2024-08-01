Getty Images Launches Leading Editorial Photography Internship Program

New internship program aims to grow and bolster emerging talent within News, Sport and Entertainment

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced its first-ever joint editorial photography internship program across News, Sport and Entertainment, with support from its imaging partner, Canon U.S.A., Inc. Three successful applicants based in the United States will have the opportunity to work alongside and learn from world leading photographers, videographers, editorial team and visual content experts.



Leveraging Getty Images’ editorial and photographic expertise as well as Canon’s industry experience and innovation in camera technologies, the interns will have the opportunity to photograph a range of editorial and/or commercial assignments across News, Sport and Entertainment. The interns will also participate in mentorship and networking opportunities and use a variety of Canon’s EOS cameras and RF lenses for both still and video capture—obtained through Getty Images’ partnership with Canon as a preferred digital imaging equipment supplier.

Speaking about the program, Getty Images’ Global Head of Editorial, Ken Mainardis says, “This is an incredible opportunity, and we are thrilled to build on our partnership with Canon to continue our long-term commitment of shaping the next generation of talent. This unique mentorship experience will not only provide hands-on experience and expertise to three aspiring photographers but will strengthen the quality of our coverage and storytelling from fresh perspectives. With Canon’s support and shared mission to bolster visual content storytelling globally, we can continue to produce unparalleled, differentiated editorial imagery and video for our customers worldwide as a trusted source in the industry, as well as build a network of talented professionals within the program and support their growth beyond it.”

“Canon is continuously invested in the next generation of visual content storytellers,” said Brian Mahar, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Imagery that tells a story is powerful, and with partners such as Getty Images and their first-ever editorial photography internship program, we are honored to equip the interns with Canon cameras and lenses to harness their creative power.”

Applicants for the internship program must be 18 years or older at the time of application. The internships will be based in Los Angeles (Entertainment), New York (Sport) and Washington D.C.(News). They must also be passionate about storytelling and content creation and eager to learn and display a sense of professionalism, although no professional portfolio or experience is required. While the internship is open to all applicants, Getty Images recognizes that people of color and those with intersectional identities are underrepresented in photography and are particularly encouraged to apply. The final three candidates will be announced in late August 2024.

The interns will work as part of Getty Images’ editorial team and will be paid hourly. They will be trained on all facets of the editorial photography business, including but not limited to:

Capturing editorial content (photography and videography) from wide-ranging assignments within News, Sport and Entertainment,

Assigning events and client relations,

Video and field photo editing,

Editorial still and video workflow and technique,

Major event production and technology,

Solo assignments as well as group assignments with editing support,

Visual storytelling from all angles using Canon’s cutting-edge camera equipment and advanced technologies, and more.



Upon successful completion of the internships in 2025, the interns will be:

Guaranteed portfolio and media placement,

Provided with a professional recommendation from Getty Images,

Considered for Getty Images’ “preferred provider” list and/or considered for a staff position (if available and applicable).



To learn more about these internship opportunities and to apply, head to:

News (September 1, 2024-March 1, 2025): https://jobs.lever.co/gettyimages/b43425d1-c9c9-43f0-84ce-300071e1f0a7

Entertainment (September 1, 2024-May 1, 2025): https://jobs.lever.co/gettyimages/380347cd-0182-4e62-b1f7-b286bb0c41dc

Sport (May 20,2024-February 20, 2025): Note, this role has already been selected for timing purposes of major events.



Media Contact:

Jenna Attardi

Jenna.Attardi@gettyimages.com