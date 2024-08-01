Zen Sushiya Announces New Availability for Premier Japanese-Themed Venues for Events

WITHINGTON, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zen Sushiya is excited to announce that their exquisite Japanese-themed restaurant is now available as the perfect venue for event organisers. Rated 5 stars on TripAdvisor, with top marks from the food and hygiene agency, and noted for its unique qualities by the Manchester Evening News, provides a distinctive and memorable experience for next event.

Experience Authentic Japanese Ambiance:

Zen Sushiya boasts traditional tatami rooms that provide an authentic Japanese dining experience. These rooms offer a unique setting that will leave a lasting impression on guests, making any event truly special.

Seating Capacity:

Their themed restaurant can comfortably accommodate up to 35 guests, making it perfect for intimate gatherings.

Accessibility:

Zen Sushiya is conveniently located 3 miles from Manchester Piccadilly Station and accessible via major bus routes.

Flexible Layout:

Their internal layout is highly versatile, allowing them to rearrange tables and chairs to suit event’s specific requirements. The venue can accommodate large groups in various setups, from banquet-style arrangements to more relaxed settings

Catering Packages:

To help organisers stay within budget, they offer a variety of standard catering packages. Their menus are designed to delight guests with a wide selection of fresh, authentic sushi and other Japanese delicacies.

Venue Restrictions:

While they strive to accommodate all event needs, they do have some restrictions to ensure the comfort and safety of all guests. Please contact them for detailed information.

Dates to Avoid in 2024:

They recommend avoiding booking on major holidays and special events. Please inquire for specific dates to ensure availability.

They are inviting event organisers to visit Zen Sushiya for a site tour and enjoy a complimentary meal. This is a opportunity to experience their exceptional service and explore how this venue could be tailored to your event needs.

For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact Steve or Xiao.

They’re looking forward to welcoming. Zen Sushiya provides a distinctive and memorable experience for any event.