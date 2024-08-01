Monetary Policy Report - August 2024
1: The economic outlook
Twelve-month CPI inflation was at the MPC’s 2% target in May and June, close to the projection in the May Monetary Policy Report. GDP has picked up quite sharply so far this year, but underlying momentum appears weaker.
Four-quarter GDP growth is expected to fall back a little next year in the Committee’s modal or most likely projection, but then increase again over the remainder of the forecast period, to around 1¾% (Key judgement 1). That pickup in part reflects the fading negative impact on growth from past increases in Bank Rate and the downward-sloping market-implied path of forward interest rates, which begin to boost growth towards the end of the period. The risks around the modal projection for GDP growth are skewed slightly to the upside over the first two years of the forecast period.
In the modal projection, aggregate demand and supply are judged to be broadly in balance currently, but a margin of economic slack is projected to emerge during 2025 and to remain thereafter, reflecting the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy (Key judgement 2). Unemployment is expected to rise somewhat. The risks around the modal output gap projection are judged to be skewed to the upside in part reflecting the possibility of a higher medium-term equilibrium rate of unemployment pushing down on supply relative to demand.
CPI inflation is expected to increase to around 2¾% in the second half of this year as declines in energy prices last year fall out of the annual comparison, revealing more clearly the prevailing persistence of domestic inflationary pressures (Chart 1.1). The Committee continues to expect second-round effects in domestic prices and wages to take longer to unwind than they did to emerge (Key judgement 3). There remains considerable uncertainty around the calibration of this judgement and a range of views among MPC members about the extent to which persistent pressures prove more enduring or continue to unwind as external cost pressures and inflation expectations have normalised.
In the MPC’s modal projection conditioned on the market-implied path of interest rates, CPI inflation falls back to 1.7% in two years’ time and to 1.5% in three years, reflecting the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy and the emergence of a margin of slack in the economy. The risks around the modal CPI projection are skewed somewhat to the upside throughout the forecast period, reflecting more persistence in domestic wage and price-setting. That could reflect more structural factors such as the possibility of a higher equilibrium rate of unemployment. Mean CPI inflation is 2.0% and 1.8% at the two and three-year horizons respectively.
Table 1.A: Forecast summary (a) (b)
|
2024 Q3
|
2025 Q3
|
2026 Q3
|
2027 Q3
|
GDP (c)
|
1.5 (0.5)
|
0.8 (0.9)
|
1.4 (1.3)
|
1.7
|
Modal CPI inflation (d)
|
2.3 (2.2)
|
2.4 (2.5)
|
1.7 (1.8)
|
1.5
|
Mean CPI inflation (d)
|
2.3 (2.4)
|
2.5 (2.6)
|
2.0 (1.8)
|
1.8
|
Unemployment rate (e)
|
4.4 (4.3)
|
4.6 (4.7)
|
4.8 (4.9)
|
4.6
|
Excess supply/Excess demand (f)
|
0 (-¼)
|
-1 (-1)
|
-1¼ (-1¼)
|
-¾
|
Bank Rate (g)
|
5.1 (5.0)
|
4.2 (4.4)
|
3.8 (3.9)
|
3.5
- (a) Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report.
- (b) Unless otherwise stated, the numbers shown in this table are modal projections and are conditioned on the assumptions described in Section 1.1.
- (c) Four-quarter growth in real GDP.
- (d) Four-quarter inflation rate. The modal projection is the single most likely outcome. If the risks are symmetrically distributed around this central view, this will also provide a view of the average outcome or mean forecast. But when the risks are skewed, as in the current forecast, the mean projection will differ from the mode.
- (e) ILO definition of unemployment. Although LFS unemployment data have been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (see Box D in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (f) Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive that it is above.
- (g) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.
1.1: The conditioning assumptions underlying the MPC’s projections
As set out in Table 1.B, the MPC’s August projections are conditioned on:
- The paths for policy rates in advanced economies implied by financial markets, as captured in the 15 working day averages of forward interest rates to 22 July (Chart 2.7). The market-implied path for Bank Rate underpinning the August projections declines to around 3½% by the end of the three-year forecast period, compared with an endpoint of around 3¾% in the May Report.
- A path for the sterling effective exchange rate index that is around 2½% higher compared with the May Report. The exchange rate depreciates slightly over the forecast period, reflecting the role of expected interest rate differentials in the Committee’s conditioning assumption.
- Wholesale energy prices that follow their respective futures curves over the forecast period. Since May, oil prices have fallen, while gas futures prices are slightly higher. Uncertainty remains around the outlook for wholesale energy prices, including related to geopolitical developments.
- UK household energy prices that move in line with Bank staff estimates of the Ofgem price cap implied by the paths of wholesale gas and electricity prices (Section 2.4).
- Fiscal policy that evolves in line with UK government policies to date, as announced in Spring Budget 2024. The Government has announced that any changes in the stance of fiscal policy will be set out in the Budget on 30 October. These will be incorporated in the November Monetary Policy Report projections.
Table 1.B: Conditioning assumptions (a) (b)
|
Average 1998–2007
|
Average 2010–19
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Bank Rate (c)
|
5.0
|
0.5
|
2.8
|
5.3
|
4.9 (4.8)
|
4.1 (4.3)
|
3.7 (3.8)
|
Sterling effective exchange rate (d)
|
100
|
82
|
78
|
81
|
84 (82)
|
84 (82)
|
83 (81)
|
Oil prices (e)
|
39
|
77
|
89
|
84
|
83 (85)
|
78 (79)
|
75 (75)
|
Gas prices (f)
|
29
|
52
|
201
|
101
|
92 (88)
|
95 (91)
|
84 (79)
|
Nominal government expenditure (g)
|
7¼
|
2¼
|
4
|
7.0
|
2¾ (2½)
|
2¼ (2½)
|
2¾ (2¾)
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., LSEG Workspace, Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The table shows the projections for financial market prices, wholesale energy prices and government spending projections that are used as conditioning assumptions for the MPC’s projections for CPI inflation, GDP growth and the unemployment rate. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the May 2024 Report.
- (b) Financial market data are based on averages in the 15 working days to 22 July 2024. Figures show the average level in Q4 of each year, unless otherwise stated.
- (c) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.
- (d) Index. January 2005 = 100. The convention is that the sterling exchange rate follows a path that is halfway between the starting level of the sterling ERI and a path implied by interest rate differentials.
- (e) Dollars per barrel. Projection based on monthly Brent futures prices.
- (f) Pence per therm. Projection based on monthly natural gas futures prices.
- (g) Annual average growth rate. Nominal general government consumption and investment. Projections are based on the OBR’s March 2024 Economic and Fiscal Outlook. Historical data based on NMRP+D7QK.
1.2: Key judgements and risks
1.2: Key judgement 1
Activity has picked up quite sharply so far this year, but underlying momentum appears weaker. Four-quarter GDP growth is expected to fall back a little next year in the Committee’s modal or most likely projection, but then increase again over the remainder of the forecast period, to around 1¾%.
Following weakness last year, UK GDP increased by 0.7% in 2024 Q1 and is now expected to have risen by 0.7% in Q2 (Section 2.3), compared with projections of 0.4% and 0.2% respectively in the May Report. Based on readings from business surveys, underlying momentum in activity is judged to be weaker than headline GDP growth. Quarterly GDP growth is expected to fall back to 0.4% in 2024 Q3 and to 0.2% in Q4, broadly consistent with the current signal from surveys.
The MPC’s August projections are conditioned on fiscal policy that evolves in line with UK government policies, as announced in Spring Budget 2024. After taking account of those plans and of the fading impact of past loosening measures, the stance of fiscal policy tightens over the forecast period. This pulls down on the Committee’s GDP growth projection beyond the near term.
Box C in this Report sets out the latest evidence on the transmission of higher Bank Rate to GDP through the domestic economy. Based on the average relationships over the past between Bank Rate and economic activity, Bank staff estimate that under the current market-implied path for interest rates, including its expected impact on broader financial conditions, most of the domestic impact of higher interest rates since the middle of 2021 on the level of GDP should be expected to have come through. The remaining impact is likely to drag further on the level of GDP in the near term.
Growth rates across advanced economies have generally converged at the start of this year (Section 2.1). UK-weighted world GDP increased by 0.5% in 2024 Q1 and is projected to grow at a similar pace for the rest of this year. In the August Report, the path of global growth is broadly unchanged from May, although the path of world trade is somewhat stronger during the middle of the forecast period reflecting developments in the euro area. Four-quarter UK-weighted world GDP growth is projected to rise to just over 2% in the medium term, slightly below its average rate in the decade prior to the pandemic (Table 1.D).
Overall, in the Committee’s August modal or most likely projection, UK four-quarter GDP growth is projected to fall back a little next year but then increase again over the remainder of the forecast period, to around 1¾% (Chart 1.2). That pickup in part reflects the fading negative impact on growth from past increases in Bank Rate and the downward-sloping market-implied path of forward interest rates, which begin to boost growth towards the end of the period. Notwithstanding the higher starting point, the pace of GDP growth in the August projection is broadly similar to the May Report over much of the forecast period.
Within the key private domestic expenditure components underpinning the August modal GDP projection (Table 1.D), household spending growth is expected to be only slightly positive this calendar year, although this in large part reflects the effect on the annual average of declines in consumption in 2023 H2. Spending is expected to increase steadily throughout the forecast period. The saving ratio is expected to peak at around 12% of household income in 2024 Q3, before falling back over the remainder of the forecast period. Following a period of pronounced weakness in 2023, housing investment is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period, stronger than expected in the May Report. Business investment is projected to grow by around 2% on a year earlier throughout much of the forecast period, a smoother profile than in May.
In the modal GDP projection conditioned on the alternative assumption of constant interest rates at 5% over the forecast period, growth is weaker compared with the MPC’s projection conditioned on the declining path of market-implied rates.
The risks around the modal projection for GDP growth are judged to be skewed slightly to the upside over the first two years of the forecast period.
There are risks in both directions around the central projections for UK GDP and, for a given path of potential supply, around the output gap (Key judgement 2).
Internationally, the continuing risk of higher commodity prices and disruption to trade flows associated with developments in the Middle East could, alongside other significant geopolitical uncertainties, lead to weaker economic activity as well as greater external inflationary pressures (Key judgement 3). There remains a downside risk to global growth if domestic demand in China proves to be softer than expected. In the other direction, there may be a near-term upside risk to global activity if the recent resilience of advanced-economy labour markets were to persist, although that could also lead the stance of monetary policy to be more restrictive than otherwise. There is also uncertainty around the path of fiscal policy in advanced economies.
As discussed in Box C, there is some evidence that the impact of increases in Bank Rate on UK GDP has peaked a little earlier and at a smaller level than in the estimates underpinning the Committee’s August central projection. It is also possible that the equilibrium real interest rate has risen somewhat, such that the stance of monetary policy is less restrictive than assumed (see Box C in the February 2024 Report). All else equal, these risks could imply a stronger path of demand over the forecast period. The Committee’s forecast has for some time, however, incorporated a judgement to boost the expected path of demand relative to its standard determinants, and so it is also possible that a slightly faster or weaker monetary transmission mechanism in this rate tightening cycle rationalises part of this judgement and so is already captured indirectly in the August central projection. The Committee will continue to monitor closely the impact of past changes in Bank Rate.
Overall, the risks around the modal projection for UK GDP growth are skewed slightly to the upside over the first two years of the forecast period, allowing some of the recent momentum in domestic demand to continue for longer. This pushes up on the mean, relative to the modal, growth projections in the forecast. All else equal, this would also reduce slightly the degree of excess supply in the modal output gap projection (Key judgement 2) and hence increase domestic inflationary pressures slightly relative to the modal CPI projection (Key judgement 3).
1.2: Key judgement 2
In the Committee’s modal projection, aggregate demand and supply are judged to be broadly in balance currently, but a margin of economic slack is projected to emerge during 2025 and to remain thereafter, in part reflecting the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy. Unemployment is expected to rise somewhat.
Following a period in 2021 and 2022 in which the economy was operating with excess demand, aggregate demand and supply are judged to have been broadly in balance by the end of last year.
Given the upside news on GDP expected over the first three quarters of 2024, the Committee has considered carefully the extent to which this reflects developments in the balance of aggregate demand and supply. In general, the MPC’s approach is to calibrate its judgement on the starting level of the output gap based on a range of data and modelling approaches, including the extent to which news in GDP is consistent with developments in capacity utilisation, labour market tightness and other domestic inflationary pressures in the economy. In recent forecast rounds, GDP has first surprised to the downside and, more recently, to the upside (Annex 2). Indicators of utilisation and tightness have moved by much less across this period and, as a result, the Committee judges that the output gap has been more stable than movements in the GDP data might otherwise imply.
The MPC is continuing to consider the collective steer from a wide range of data to inform its view on labour market developments. As discussed in Box D in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report and the June 2024 MPC Minutes, there remains considerable uncertainty around statistics derived from the ONS Labour Force Survey, making it more difficult to gauge the underlying state of labour market activity.
Based on a broad set of indicators, the MPC continues to judge that the labour market is loosening but that it remains relatively tight by historical standards (Section 2.3). Bank staff estimates suggest that the unemployment rate has been broadly stable over the past few quarters at a level somewhat below the LFS measure, which has risen to 4.4%. The number of vacancies and the vacancies to unemployment ratio have fallen further, the latter returning to around its pre-pandemic level. Underlying employment growth is estimated to have been stronger than LFS employment over the past few quarters, and to have been broadly in line with population growth. To the extent that businesses responded to weakness in GDP in the second half of last year by retaining their existing employees and using them somewhat less intensively, the recent strength of GDP growth has been accommodated without the need for businesses to increase headcount significantly.
Overall, the Committee judges in its modal projection that the margin of spare capacity in the economy is only slightly reduced at the start of this forecast compared with the May projection, and that demand and supply have remained broadly in balance so far this year.
The Committee has not adjusted its expectation of potential supply growth in this Report beyond the first half of this year. Four-quarter supply growth is projected to average around 1½% during the second and third years of the forecast period.
As in previous forecasts, demand growth is expected to be weaker than potential supply growth during 2025, such that a margin of economic slack is projected to emerge in the Committee’s modal projection. That in part reflects the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy, alongside the assumed tightening in the stance of fiscal policy. Aggregate excess supply is expected to reach around 1¼% of potential GDP by the end of 2025, broadly similar to the May Report. Thereafter, demand growth is expected to be slightly stronger than supply growth, such that the margin of economic slack starts to narrow gradually.
Uncertainty around LFS data notwithstanding, the unemployment rate is projected to rise somewhat during the second year of the forecast period, such that it exceeds the assumed medium-term equilibrium rate of around 4½% by the middle of next year. The unemployment rate reaches around 4¾% by the end of 2025 (Chart 1.3), broadly similar to the May Report, and remains around that level thereafter.
In the modal projection conditioned on the alternative assumption of constant interest rates at 5% over the forecast period, the unemployment rate rises to a greater extent compared with the projection conditioned on market rates.
The risks around the modal output gap projection are judged to be skewed to the upside.
The Committee recognises the significant uncertainty around real-time estimates of the output gap, including the extent to which recent upside news in GDP could represent the re-emergence of a small margin of excess demand in the economy. All else equal, further positive surprises in activity data or signs of weakness in the supply side of the economy would suggest an upside risk around the Committee’s central projection for the output gap and hence greater domestic inflationary pressures (Key judgement 3). Set against that, external forecasters generally assume that there has been a greater margin of spare capacity in the economy recently.
Reflecting the continuing uncertainties around interpreting estimates from the LFS, there are risks in both directions around the recent path of the unemployment rate, and hence the outlook for unemployment and labour market tightness. The labour market could remain tighter or looser than assumed for a number of economic reasons, including the risks around the outlook for demand (Key judgement 1).
There is also continuing significant uncertainty around the MPC’s assumption for the path of the equilibrium rate of unemployment, news in which would, holding demand fixed, have implications for labour market tightness and inflationary pressures. The Committee made an upward adjustment to the medium-term equilibrium rate in the November 2023 Report, reflecting a greater degree of real income resistance following the terms of trade shock to the economy. It remains possible that the equilibrium rate of unemployment is even higher, consistent with more persistence in future wage growth. There has, however, been some evidence of a normalisation in the Beveridge curve relationship between the vacancies and unemployment rates that could imply a lower equilibrium unemployment rate if it were to continue.
Overall, the risks around the modal projection for the output gap are skewed to the upside at the start of and throughout the forecast period. This can be accounted for in part by the positive skew that has been incorporated into the GDP growth projection (Key judgement 1) but to a larger extent by the possibility of a higher medium-term equilibrium rate of unemployment pushing down on supply relative to demand. All else equal, this increases domestic inflationary pressures relative to the modal CPI projection (Key judgement 3).
1.2: Key judgement 3
CPI inflation is expected to increase to around 2¾% in the second half of this year as declines in energy prices last year fall out of the annual comparison, revealing more clearly the prevailing persistence of domestic inflationary pressures. The Committee continues to expect second-round effects in domestic prices and wages to take longer to unwind than they did to emerge.
Twelve-month CPI inflation was at the MPC’s 2% target in May and June, close to the projection in the May Report. The decline in CPI inflation since the start of this year has primarily reflected lower goods price inflation, alongside a small fall in services price inflation. Many indicators of household and business inflation expectations have normalised to around their 2010–19 averages (Section 2.4).
CPI inflation is projected to increase in 2024 Q3 and in Q4, to around 2¾%, similar to the May Report. This profile of inflation over the second half of the year is accounted for largely by developments in the direct energy price contribution to 12-month CPI inflation, which is projected to become less negative during Q3 and Q4 compared with Q2 (Chart 1.1). CPI inflation excluding energy is projected to be around 3¼% during the second half of the year, revealing more clearly the prevailing persistence of domestic inflationary pressures.
Four-quarter UK-weighted world export price inflation, excluding the direct effect of oil prices, was negative at the end of last year, but is since expected to have picked up (Section 2.1). Over the forecast period, the recent appreciation of the sterling exchange rate and its assumed path is likely to put some downward pressure on UK import price inflation, and over time on CPI inflation, relative to the May Report. Import prices are projected to fall by ¾% in 2024 and by 1% in 2025 (Table 1.D). The Committee has retained its judgement from the May Report that a greater-than-usual proportion of the pass-through of previous large-scale increases in import prices to consumer goods prices has occurred already.
The MPC has been monitoring closely indications of persistent inflationary pressures and resilience in the UK economy as a whole, including a range of measures of the underlying tightness of labour market conditions (Key judgement 2), wage growth and services price inflation.
Annual private sector regular AWE growth declined to 5.6% in the three months to May, in line with expectations in the May Report, and broadly in line with alternative indicators of wage growth. The Bank’s Agents report that pay settlements will average just over 5½% this year, with tentative expectations of lower settlements for 2025 (Box E). Private sector regular AWE growth is expected to slow further in the near term, to around 5% during the rest of this year, similar to the May Report.
Services CPI inflation has declined to 5.7% in June, higher than expected in the May 2024 Report. Services CPI inflation is expected to continue to ease only gradually over the course of this year, as wage growth weakens further.
In the August modal projection for CPI inflation, the Committee has maintained its broad judgement that second-round effects in wages and domestic prices will take longer to unwind than they did to emerge. There remains considerable uncertainty around the calibration of this judgement and a range of views among MPC members about the extent to which persistent pressures prove more enduring or continue to unwind as external cost pressures and inflation expectations have normalised (as set out in the subsequent risks sub-section). The Committee is also considering the interactions between the outlook for demand, the margin of spare capacity in the economy (Key judgement 2) and its judgement on excess persistence.
In the MPC’s modal projection conditioned on the market-implied path of interest rates as captured in the 15-working day average to 22 July, CPI inflation increases from the 2% target to around 2¾% at the turn of the year. Reflecting the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy and the emergence of a margin of slack in the economy (Key judgement 2), CPI inflation then falls back again, to 1.7% in two years’ time and to 1.5% in three years (Table 1.C and Chart 1.4). The August CPI inflation projection is similar to the May projection. Private sector regular AWE growth is expected to fall further during 2025 and reaches just under 3% towards the end of the forecast period, very similar to the May Report.
Table 1.C: The quarterly modal projection for CPI inflation based on market rate expectations (a)
|
2024 Q3
|
2024 Q4
|
2025 Q1
|
2025 Q2
|
2025 Q3
|
CPI inflation
|
2.3
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.6
|
2.4
|
2025 Q4
|
2026 Q1
|
2026 Q2
|
2026 Q3
|
CPI inflation
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
2026 Q4
|
2027 Q1
|
2027 Q2
|
2027 Q3
|
CPI inflation
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.5
In the modal projection conditioned on the alternative assumption of constant interest rates at 5% over the forecast period, CPI inflation is expected to fall below 2% from 2025 Q4 onwards. This path is lower than the Committee’s modal projection conditioned on market rates.
The risks around the modal projection for CPI inflation are skewed somewhat to the upside, reflecting more persistence in domestic wage and price-setting.
There are upside risks to inflation from a more enduring shift in domestic price and wage-setting behaviour, perhaps associated with a higher medium-term equilibrium rate of unemployment. The possibility of some upside risks to demand or other downside risks to potential supply could, via a smaller margin of spare capacity in the economy and given a relatively tight starting point for the labour market, also motivate a higher medium-term profile for domestically generated inflation.
Acting in the other direction, the continued unwinding of the past shocks to energy and other imported goods prices may moderate the extent to which employees and domestic firms will seek higher nominal pay and domestic selling prices to recover the reductions in real incomes that they have experienced in the past. As headline CPI inflation and short-term inflation expectations have fallen further, inflationary dynamics could therefore adjust as rapidly on the downside as they did on the upside.
On balance, the risks around the modal projection for CPI inflation are judged to be skewed somewhat to the upside throughout the forecast period, reflecting more persistence in domestic wage and price setting. In turn this can be attributed to the upside risks around the modal output gap projection in this forecast in part related to the possibility of a higher equilibrium rate of unemployment (Key judgement 2).
The positive skew pushes up on the mean, relative to the modal, inflation projections in the forecast. Conditioned on market interest rates, mean CPI inflation is 2.0% and 1.8% at the two and three-year horizons respectively.
The risks around the modal projection for UK CPI inflation from international factors are more balanced. Although they have been higher than expected, developments in Chinese export prices could pose a downside risk to UK inflation if past weakness were to re-assert itself, particularly if that were to encourage other countries to reduce their export prices as well. Although there has so far been a relatively limited impact on trade and oil prices from events in the Middle East, there is a risk of further intensification over a longer period. The possibility of greater trade fragmentation and increased trade restrictions could also push up on world export prices.
Table 1.D: Indicative projections consistent with the MPC's modal forecast (a) (b)
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Eurostat, IMF World Economic Outlook (WEO), National Bureau of Statistics of China, ONS, US Bureau of Economic Analysis and Bank calculations.
- (a) The profiles in this table should be viewed as broadly consistent with the MPC’s modal projections for GDP growth, CPI inflation and unemployment (as presented in the fan charts). Staff have updated the set of profiles included here to align better with the data coverage in the wider Monetary Policy Report. The key changes relative to the table in the May 2024 Report are: the addition of population growth; the replacement of productivity growth (output per hour worked) with productivity growth (output per worker); the replacement of whole-economy average weekly earnings growth with private sector regular average weekly earnings growth; and the removal of real post-tax household income, average hours worked, and whole-economy unit labour cost growth.
- (b) Figures show annual average growth rates unless otherwise stated. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report. Calculations for back data based on ONS data are shown using ONS series identifiers.
- (c) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 188 countries weighted according to their shares in UK exports.
- (d) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 189 countries weighted according to their shares in world GDP using the IMF’s purchasing power parity (PPP) weights.
- (e) Chained-volume measure. The forecast was finalised before the release of the preliminary flash estimate of euro-area GDP for Q2, so that has not been incorporated.
- (f) Chained-volume measure. The forecast was finalised before the release of the advance estimate of US GDP for Q2, so that has not been incorporated.
- (g) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 155 emerging market economies, weighted according to their relative shares in world GDP using the IMF’s PPP weights.
- (h) Chained-volume measure.
- (i) Chained-volume measure.
- (j) Chained-volume measure. Includes non-profit institutions serving households. Based on ABJR+HAYO.
- (k) Chained-volume measure. Based on GAN8.
- (l) Chained-volume measure. Whole-economy measure. Includes new dwellings, improvements and spending on services associated with the sale and purchase of property. Based on DFEG+L635+L637.
- (m) Chained-volume measure. The historical data exclude the impact of missing trader intra‑community (MTIC) fraud. Since 1998 based on IKBK-OFNN/(BOKH/BQKO). Prior to 1998 based on IKBK.
- (n) Chained-volume measure. The historical data exclude the impact of MTIC fraud. Since 1998 based on IKBL-OFNN/(BOKH/BQKO). Prior to 1998 based on IKBL.
- (o) Chained-volume measure. Exports less imports.
- (p) Wages and salaries plus mixed income and general government benefits less income taxes and employees’ National Insurance contributions, deflated by the consumer expenditure deflator. Based on [ROYJ+ROYH-(RPHS+AIIV-CUCT)+GZVX]/[(ABJQ+HAYE)/(ABJR+HAYO)]. The backdata for this series are available at Monetary Policy Report – Download chart slides and data – August 2024.
- (q) Annual average. Percentage of total available household resources. Based on NRJS.
- (r) Level in Q4. Percentage point spread over reference rates. Based on a weighted average of household and corporate loan and deposit spreads over appropriate risk-free rates. Indexed to equal zero in 2007 Q3.
- (s) Annual average. Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive figure that it is above.
- (t) Real GDP (ABMI) divided by total 16+ employment (MGRZ). Although LFS employment data have been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (see Box D in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (u) Four-quarter growth in the ILO definition of employment in Q4 (MGRZ). Although LFS employment data have been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (see Box D in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (v) Four-quarter growth in Q4. LFS household population, all aged 16 and over (MGSL). Growth rates are interpolated between the LFS and ONS National population projections: 2021-based interim within the forecast period.
- (w) ILO definition of unemployment rate in Q4 (MGSX). Although LFS unemployment data have been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (see Box D in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (x) ILO definition of labour force participation in Q4 as a percentage of the 16+ population (MGWG). Although LFS participation data have been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (see Box D in the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (y) Four-quarter inflation rate in Q4.
- (z) Four-quarter inflation rate in Q4 excluding fuel and the impact of MTIC fraud.
- (aa) Contribution of fuels and lubricants and gas and electricity prices to four-quarter CPI inflation in Q4.
- (ab) Four-quarter growth in Q4. Private sector average weekly earnings excluding bonuses and arrears of pay (KAJ2).
- (ac) Four-quarter growth in private sector regular pay-based unit wage costs in Q4. Private sector wage costs divided by private sector output at constant prices. Private sector wage costs are average weekly earnings (excluding bonuses) multiplied by private sector employment.
2: Current economic conditions
UK-weighted global activity is expected to grow by around 2% over 2024. Global export price inflation is projected to pick up gradually. Headline consumer price inflation has fallen across advanced economies over the past year or so, but services price inflation remains high. The market-implied paths are consistent with reductions in policy rates across advanced economies. Sterling has appreciated by 2½% since the May Report.
Following weakness in the second half of 2023, UK GDP growth picked up quite sharply around the turn of the year and has been stronger than expected in the May Report. Underlying momentum in activity is judged to be somewhat weaker than the headline figures suggest, however, and GDP growth is expected to fall back in Q3.
Despite the recent strength in GDP, aggregate demand and supply remain in balance. The UK labour market has continued to ease, although it remains relatively tight by historical standards. Large uncertainties remain around the LFS labour market statistics. Bank staff’s indicator-based models suggest that employment growth has remained positive but modest. Unemployment is expected to rise slightly in coming quarters reflecting the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy.
CPI inflation has fallen further since the May Report and was at the MPC’s 2% target in May and June. Within that, goods price inflation was slightly negative, reflecting past declines in external cost pressures, while services price inflation remained elevated at 5.7%. Headline CPI inflation is projected to rise to around 2¾% by the end of the year, owing largely to a smaller drag on annual inflation from domestic energy bills. The fading drag from energy prices on headline CPI inflation reveals the persistence in services price inflation, which is expected to remain elevated in coming quarters due to continued strength in wage growth.
Annual private sector regular average weekly earnings (AWE) growth has fallen back since mid-2023 but remained elevated at 5.6% in the three months to May. Falls in short-term inflation expectations and the loosening in the labour market mean that wage growth is expected to fall further in the near term, to just under 5% in 2024 Q3, but to remain elevated relative to the past.
Chart 2.1: In the MPC’s latest projections, GDP growth remains strong before falling back, the unemployment rate is flat, and CPI inflation rises moderately in the second half of this year
Near-term projections (a)
- Sources: ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The lighter diamonds show Bank staff’s projections at the time of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report. The darker diamonds show Bank staff’s current projections. Projections for GDP growth and the unemployment rate are quarterly and show 2024 Q2 and Q3 (May projections show 2024 Q1 to 2024 Q3). Projections for CPI inflation are monthly and show July to September 2024 (May projections show April to September 2024). The GDP growth and unemployment rate projections for 2024 Q2 are based on official data to May, while the CPI inflation figure is an outturn. Although LFS unemployment data have recently been re-instated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D, May 2024 Report).
2.1: Global economy and financial markets
Global activity growth is expected to be stable over the remainder of 2024.
Demand conditions in other countries are an important determinant of UK trading prospects. UK-weighted world GDP grew by 0.5% in 2024 Q1 and is projected to have grown at a similar pace in Q2. Four-quarter global growth is expected to remain at around this pace for the rest of the year (Chart 2.2).
According to the Advance Estimate, US GDP expanded by 0.7% in 2024 Q2 following growth of 0.4% in Q1. Strength in US household consumption has moderated somewhat since the start of the year, but this has been offset by stronger than expected business investment and government spending. Quarterly US GDP growth is expected to be around 0.5% in the second half of the year, supported by continued strong supply growth.
According to the preliminary flash release, euro-area GDP grew by 0.3% in 2024 Q2, the same rate as in 2024 Q1 and in line with the May Report. Euro-area growth over the course of this year is expected to be supported by robust real income growth and the waning impact from past monetary tightening.
While China accounts for only a small share of UK exports, its prominent role in global manufacturing lends it an important influence in commodities and globally traded goods markets. Chinese GDP expanded by 1.5% in 2024 Q1, accounted for in part by strength in exports. Quarterly growth fell back to 0.7% in 2024 Q2, driven by a significant slowdown in consumption. Growth over the rest of the year is expected to be supported by public sector investment and by strong exports, partly due to increased competitiveness from past price falls and currency depreciation.
Chart 2.2: Global GDP growth is expected to be steady during the rest of this year
Four-quarter UK-weighted world GDP growth with contributions by region (a)
- Sources: LSEG Workspace and Bank calculations.
- (a) See footnote (c) of Table 1.D for definition. Figures for 2024 Q2 to 2024 Q4 are Bank staff projections. These projections do not include the advance estimate of US GDP in 2024 Q2 or the preliminary flash estimate of euro-area GDP for the same quarter, as the data were not received in time to incorporate fully into the forecast.
Global export price inflation is expected to pick up gradually.
Global export price inflation affects UK CPI inflation through the prices of goods and services imported for consumption, as well as the prices of imported inputs into domestic production (Section 2.4). Following high inflation in 2021 and 2022, quarterly global export price inflation had turned negative across regions by early 2023. That reflected the indirect effects of lower energy prices, the continued clearing of supply chain bottlenecks and weak global producer price inflation (Chart 2.3).
In recent quarters, global export price inflation has started to pick up. Chinese export price deflation in particular has moderated more quickly than expected. Disruptions to shipping routes through the Red Sea have also contributed to higher export price inflation by raising global shipping costs, although these costs have remained below their pandemic-era peaks. The rise in shipping costs has been exacerbated by stronger demand against a backdrop of capacity constraints, as producers appear to be filling inventories sooner than usual in anticipation of reduced shipping capacity throughout the second half of the year.
Chart 2.3: World export price inflation has turned positive
Quarterly export price inflation (a)
- Sources: ECB, General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, US Bureau of Economic Analysis, other national statistical agencies and Bank calculations.
- (a) ‘Rest of world’ is a weighted average of 31 countries excluding major oil exporters and including China. Countries are weighted by their shares of UK imports. The final data points refer to 2024 Q1.
Annual world export price inflation, excluding major oil exporters, is projected to rise to around 1½% in the second half of this year. That increase is driven by past energy and commodity shocks continuing to fall out of the annual comparison, as well as the expectation of continued disruption in the Red Sea.
Energy prices have not changed materially in recent months.
The Brent spot oil price, converted to sterling, has decreased by around 6% since the May Report, while European wholesale natural gas spot and near-term futures prices have increased by around 4% (Chart 2.4).
Chart 2.4: Oil prices have fallen a little since the May Report while gas prices are slightly higher
UK wholesale oil and gas prices (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P. and Bank calculations.
- (a) Oil prices are Brent crude, converted to sterling. Gas prices are Bloomberg UK NBP Natural Gas Forward Day price. Dashed lines refer to respective futures curves using one-month forward prices based on the 15-day average to 22 July 2024, while dotted lines are based on the 15-day average to 29 April 2024. The final data points shown are forward prices for September 2027.
Inflationary pressures across many advanced economies are easing, though consumer services inflation is still elevated.
Headline and core consumer price inflation have fallen back from their 2022 peaks in the US and euro area, though they remain somewhat above their respective targets (Chart 2.5). In the US, headline PCE inflation ticked down to 2.5% in June, while core PCE inflation was unchanged at 2.6%. In the euro area, headline HICP inflation rose to 2.6% in July, while core inflation remained unchanged at 2.9%. Falls in core inflation over recent quarters have been accounted for by core goods prices, on account of easing global supply conditions and the indirect effects of lower energy prices.
Services price inflation has remained elevated at 4.0% in both the US and euro area, partly reflecting labour market tightness and strong pay growth. Labour markets are gradually loosening across advanced economies, but unemployment rates remain historically low and wage pressures elevated. In the US, continued strength in housing services inflation is also playing a role.
Chart 2.5: Headline inflation has fallen back across advanced economies
Annual consumer price inflation across regions (a)