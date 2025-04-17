Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,119 in the last 365 days.

Update on modification by consent of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio part of the PRA Rulebook – Third Country Covered Bonds

On 8 April 2025, the PRA (Prudential Regulation Authority) offered a modification by consent that would allow certain third country covered bonds under Article 11(1)(d) of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (CRR) Part of the PRA Rulebook to be included in Level 2A High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA), subject to a cap on the amount recognised. 

The PRA has received a number of technical comments and requests for clarification. As a result, the PRA has decided to pause the process and withdraw the modification, in order to consider and address the points raised appropriately. Once that process is complete, the PRA will clarify its approach.

In the interim, the PRA considers firms do not need to amend their approach to recognising third country covered bonds under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (CRR) and Liquidity (CRR) Parts of the PRA Rulebook. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Update on modification by consent of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio part of the PRA Rulebook – Third Country Covered Bonds

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more