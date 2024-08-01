Outdoor Edge® Unveils the ErgoMax 6-Piece Processing Knife Set.
EINPresswire.com/ -- --- Outdoor Edge, America’s leading manufacturer of knives and tools for outdoor enthusiasts, proudly introduces its latest innovation: The ErgoMax 6-piece Procession Knife Set. The set comes in a striking clear acrylic case with a blow-molded bottom, a first-of-its-kind design that allows customers to view the knives at retail without opening the case.
The ErgoMax Knife Set features five best-in-class knives, each equipped with a razor-sharp, premium black titanium-coated 5Cr15Mov blade. This blade material offers optimal strength, edge retention, and corrosion resistance while providing easy sharpening. The set includes:
• 8-inch Granton Butcher Knife – The blade’s scalloped grind reduces friction, making it perfect for slicing through steak, trimming briskets, and breaking down large roasts.
• 6-inch Semi-Stiff Straight Boning Knife – Ideal for plunge cuts while separating large muscle groups.
• 6-inch Flexible Curved Boning Knife – Best suited for precise cuts and detailed work while working around bones.
• 5-inch Deep Belly Skinner – Inspired by the cattle industry, this knife delivers long cutting strokes for effective cutting.
• 4.5-inch Drop Point Knife – Designed for controlled cuts and particularly useful for working beneath the skin and separating joints.
Each knife features the ErgoMax handle, a triple shot molded handle with a soft touch white hex pattern, and a grey palm swell and thumb ramp, providing excellent grip and maneuverability, even when wet.
Additionally, the set includes an Edge-X two-stage sharpener to keep your knives in top condition. The sharpener features a coarse carbide and fine ceramic bit for optimal edge maintenance.
This ErgoMax Knife 6-Piece Processing Knife Set is available for shipping with a suggested retail price of $99.99. For more information and to explore the full range of Outdoor Edge products for hunters, anglers, everyday carry, utility use, and game processing, visit https://www.outdooredge.com/.
About Outdoor Edge: Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop revolutionary products for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, handymen, and anyone who requires the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in technology and innovation through its patented RazorSafe™ replaceable blade system, offering a variety of knife handles and blade profiles so you never have to sharpen your knife again, no matter the task. All knives and tools undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime
guarantee. Outdoor Edge is a Revo Brands company.
About Revo Brands: Revo Brands is the parent company of enthusiast and mission-critical brands that drive growth through superior innovation, design, and marketing. Our brand portfolio features market-leading brands Real Avid and Outdoor Edge. Visit www.RevoBrands.com for more information.
