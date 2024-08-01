Premier Oscar Mabuyane: Opening of Eastern Cape Legislature

Opening of the Seventh Legislature by Eastern Cape Premier Hon. Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane at the Provincial Legislature on 1 August 2024.

Honourable Speaker and Deputy Speaker,

Acting Judge President of the Eastern Cape High Court and,

Members of the Judiciary,

Members of the Executive Council,

Deputy Speaker and Members of the Provincial Legislature,

National Government Ministers and Deputy Ministers,

Our Former Premiers,

Kings and Queens,

Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps,

Leaders of Provincial Houses and Local Houses of Traditional and,

Khoisan Leadership,

Mayors of our Municipalities and Leadership of SALGA,

Leaders of Political Parties, Religious Leaders, Business Leaders,

Leaders of Civil Society and Labour,

Director General, Heads of Departments, and other Government Officials,

Esteemed Guests,

Abantu base Eastern Cape bonke.

Molweni ephondweni.

Somlomo, sidibana apha eNtabankulu ekuqaleni kwenyanga yeThupha, inyanga yamanina. Lena yinyanga esikhumbula ngayo imigushuzo eyenziwa ngamanina eli lizwe ngo 1956, eyabangela angcangcazele urhulumente wobandlululo. Imbali yomzabalazo wenkululenko ayiphelelanga ingenayo indima eyadlalwa ngamanina aseMzantsi Afrika. Malibongwee!!!

Women played a defining role in dismantling the apartheid regime and continue to play leading roles in building the democratic South Africa we live in today. A classic example of what I am talking about is the daughter of the Eastern Cape, Justice Mandisa Maya from Tsolo. She has been appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the first-ever female Chief Justice of South Africa. History has been made, Eastern Cape’s time to thrive is now.

This is a milestone we must be proud of as the people of the Eastern Cape. It serves as an inspiration for young women and girls that your circumstances and background do not limit or define what you can achieve in life.

Masiwaxhase amanina mihla yonke afezikise iminqweno yawo ebomini. Kanjalo, silwe nokuhlukunyezwa kwawo kumakhaya wethu, ekuhlaleni nase misebenzini. Abantu base Eastern Cape bonke.

While we commemorate Women’s Month, let us remember the families that were affected by recent floods that claimed 10 lives,

particularly in Kariega and Buffalo City Metro. We are now at the stage of planning to rebuild infrastructure so that things can return to normal in the affected areas. We are also strengthening our disaster response planning in both provincial and local government, giving greater attention to sustainable development and environmental protection to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Honourable Members, as we open this Seventh Legislature, we also remember the people of the Eastern Cape who departed in the

recent past. People such as Mr Lungelo Dwaba, Mr Gideon Vakala, Mr Mxolisi Koyo, Ms Kayise Tom, Mr Litho Suka, Mr Khumshile

Manditha as well as other citizens of our province, who left us at a time when we need people of their calibre the most. May their souls continue to rest in peace.

Honourable Speaker, three months ago the people of the Eastern Cape participated in the seventh general election to decide the

future of our province. Siza kulala siguqile eburhulumenteni, sisebenze ngokuzinikela ukuze siphumeze iminqweno yabantu

beli phondo.

I invite all the political parties represented in this Legislature to work together with us to serve the people of the Eastern Cape better during this term. Equally, we are making a commitment to work with all the Ministers in the Government of National Unity (GNU), to expedite development in the Eastern Cape for the benefit of our people.

Acknowledging the Gains of the 6th Provincial Administration Five years ago, we invited the people of the Eastern Cape on a

necessary and ambitious journey to build the Eastern Cape we want. We were inspired to pursue this journey by the son of the

Eastern Cape, Tata Nelson Mandela who once said: “There is no passion to be found playing small - in settling for a life that is

less than the one you are capable of living”.

Translating Tata Madiba’s words into action, we said the Eastern Cape we want would be characterised by an economy that creates

jobs, infrastructure development, and an improvement in the quality of life for our people.

In the past five years, our strides in infrastructure development, investment attraction, service delivery, and governance have

yielded considerable impacts for our province.

A few years ago, Sipethu Hospital here in Ntabankulu, was in a dilapidated state. This government rebuilt it into a state-of-the-art

facility that is providing close to 100,000 people access to quality healthcare services.

Out of the 100 new schools we built in the past five years, 20 schools are here in Alfred Nzo District. They accommodate

more than 8300 learners in classrooms that have modern-day amenities such as computer rooms, science centres, libraries, and governance in the Eastern Cape

As I am standing here, I again remember the profound words of President Nelson Mandela when he said, “A winner is a dreamer

who never gives up”.

Ngubani owayesazi ukuba eLambasi Village eLusikisiki kungakhiwa iMsikaba Bridge ekumgagatho wehlabathi? Ngubani owayesazi ukuba eJama Village eMbizana kungakhiwa iMtentu Bridge ekwindawo yesithathu ngobude eMzantsi Africa?

Kamnandi niyazazi ezi zinto ndizibalayo, zenzeka phambi kwamehlo wenu.

All these progressive developments teach us to believe in the dream of building the Eastern Cape we want. Brick by brick we are

building a modern Eastern Cape Province. As we march forward in another five years of leading government, we declare under

the sunny skies of Pondoland that the Journey of Building the Eastern Cape we want is gaining momentum.



We once again invite the people of our province, and all stakeholders to continue working together with us to build the Eastern Cape of our dreams. Towards the end of last year, we convened a Provincial Development Convention to build trust, accountability, and collaboration among stakeholders. The objective was to develop a shared vision around the implementation of the Provincial Development Plan.

