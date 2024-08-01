Submit Release
Attorney General James Releases Statement on Equal Rights Amendment

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement after the Court of Appeals declined to hear an appeal by those opposed to allowing the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to move forward to the voters. The Court of Appeals decision effectively ensures the ERA will appear on the November 2024 ballot:

“Today’s decision by the Court of Appeals leaves in place a lower court ruling that rejected a challenge to the ERA. The ERA will therefore go to the voters this November. This commonsense provision will help protect New Yorkers’ access to basic human rights, including abortion care, by recognizing them in the State Constitution. I am proud of my team’s efforts to ensure the ERA is able to move forward and that the citizens of New York are empowered to vote on this measure and protect themselves and future New Yorkers from discrimination.”

