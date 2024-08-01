North West Legislature holds virtual PFMA public hearings with Department of Economic Development and Department of Public Works and Roads over 2022/23 Audit Reports, 2 Aug

North West Legislature SCOPA to hold Hybrid PFMA public hearings with Department of Economic Development and Department of Public Works and Roads over 2022/23 Audit Reports

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts will hold a hybrid Public Finance Management Act public hearings with the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and Department of Public Works and Roads over the 2022/23 audit reports and to seek clarity from responses on questions emanating from the Auditor General’s reports.

The PFMA public hearings scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 02 August 2024

Time: 08h00 – 09h00: Auditor General’s briefing on Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and Entities

09h00 - 10h30: Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and Entities

10:30 – 11:30: Auditor General’s briefing on Department of Public Works & Roads

11:30 – 13:00: Department of Public Works & Roads

Venue: Hybrid

MEC for Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Entities, Bitsa Lenkopane and MEC for the Department of Public Works and Roads, Elisabeth Mokua are expected to attend the public hearings.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager - Communications

North West Provincial Legislature

Tell: (018) 392 7000

Cell: 079 527 0628