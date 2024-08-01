North West Legislature holds virtual PFMA public hearings with Department of Economic Development and Department of Public Works and Roads over 2022/23 Audit Reports, 2 Aug
North West Legislature SCOPA to hold Hybrid PFMA public hearings with Department of Economic Development and Department of Public Works and Roads over 2022/23 Audit Reports
The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts will hold a hybrid Public Finance Management Act public hearings with the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and Department of Public Works and Roads over the 2022/23 audit reports and to seek clarity from responses on questions emanating from the Auditor General’s reports.
The PFMA public hearings scheduled as follows:
Date: Friday, 02 August 2024
Time: 08h00 – 09h00: Auditor General’s briefing on Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and Entities
09h00 - 10h30: Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and Entities
10:30 – 11:30: Auditor General’s briefing on Department of Public Works & Roads
11:30 – 13:00: Department of Public Works & Roads
Venue: Hybrid
MEC for Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Entities, Bitsa Lenkopane and MEC for the Department of Public Works and Roads, Elisabeth Mokua are expected to attend the public hearings.
Members of the Media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager - Communications
North West Provincial Legislature
Tell: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628