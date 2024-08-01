Leading British nurse awarded top US healthcare honour
Prof Sir Jonathan Asbridge selected as Fellow of American Academy of Nursing
I am honoured to have been recognised by the American Academy of Nursing. I look forward to actively participating in the organisation and supporting the society.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sciensus is pleased to announce that Professor Sir Jonathan Asbridge, Chief Clinical Officer at Sciensus, has been selected to become a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. Induction into the Academy is a significant milestone in a nurse leader’s career in which their accomplishments are honoured by their colleagues within and outside the profession. Fellows are selected based on their contributions and impact to advance the public’s health.
— Prof Sir Jonathan Asbridge, Chief Clinical Officer, Sciensus
The Academy is a policy organization and an honorific society that recognizes nursing's most accomplished leaders in policy, research, practice, administration, and academia to advance equitable solutions to the most complex health care challenges. Academy Fellows hold a wide variety of influential roles in health care in the United States and abroad. Induction into the Fellowship represents more than recognition of one's accomplishments within the nursing profession. Fellows contribute their collective expertise to the Academy, engaging with health leaders nationally and globally to improve health and achieve health equity by impacting policy through nursing leadership, innovation, and science.
At Sciensus, Jonathan ensures that we deliver excellent service for patients, the NHS and our pharmaceutical partners. Prior to joining Sciensus, Jonathan served as Chief Nurse of the Oxford University and Cambridge University Teaching Hospitals He was formerly President of the UK Nursing and Midwifery Council, Chief Nurse at the Oxford and Cambridge teaching hospitals, and Chief Executive and Chief Nurse of Bart’s and The London NHS Trust. In addition to his role at Sciensus, Jonathan is also President and Chairman of Council of the ESPCH.
Darryn Gibson, Chief Executive Officer, Sciensus: “We are delighted that Jonathan has been chosen to become a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. Jonathan has dedicated his career to nursing and it is wonderful to see his efforts acknowledged by an organisation which represents nursing’s most accomplished leaders. At Sciensus, we are committed to continuously improving our patients’ experience, and that’s why it’s important we draw from the best expertise and knowledge in the sector.”
The newest Fellows, selected from a competitive pool of applicants, represent 37 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and 14 countries. Their unique expertise and expansive body of knowledge will soon bolster the collective impact of over 3,000 Academy Fellows to achieve the Academy’s vision of healthy lives for all people.
Jonathan Asbridge and the 2024 inductees will be recognized for their substantial, sustained, and significant contributions to health and health care at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, taking place on October 31 – November 2, 2024 in Washington, DC during the Induction Ceremony on the evening of November 2nd. After the ceremony, the new inductees can use their FAAN (Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing) credential, the most prestigious recognition in nursing.
