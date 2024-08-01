VACANCY: National Expert for AIDA Country Report on Germany

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) is looking for a national expert to write the next AIDA Country Report on Germany.

Working with ECRE, the national expert will be named as the author of the report. They will also have the opportunity to participate in coordination meetings and share knowledge with the national experts for the other countries.

Main responsibilities:

Conducting an update of the country report on Germany and annex on temporary protection

Attending and participating in AIDA national experts coordination meetings

Providing input and feedback to ECRE when required for the activities carried out under AIDA, including comparative reports, briefings, statistical updates.

The terms of reference for the assignment are available here.

Applicants should send a CV and cover letter to Eleonora Testi and/or Charlotte Labrosse (Subject: ‘Application AIDA Expert – Germany’).

(NB/ Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.)