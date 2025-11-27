Vacancy: Legal Assistant

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) is looking to recruit a Legal Assistant to assist its Legal Support and Litigation (LSL) Team with tasks related to the European Legal Network on Asylum (ELENA) for six months starting in January 2026.

The purpose of this position is to assist the LSL Team with legal research on specific topics relating to international protection, managing the ELENA Legal Update and administrative tasks related to both the ELENA network and the European Database of Asylum Law (EDAL).

Please see below links to the job description and the application form.

Please send your completed application form to Julia Zelvenska (Subject: ‘Application: Legal Assistant – LSL’) by 23.00 CET on Monday 15 December.

The document should be sent in PDF or Word format, with the name of the applicant in the title. Please do not attach any reference or recommendation letters.

NB/ Due to the large number of applications we usually receive, it will unfortunately not be possible for us to notify you if you have not been shortlisted for an interview. If you have not heard from us within 20 days of the closing date, please assume that your application has not been successful on this occasion.