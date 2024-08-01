LESER – A German Safety Valve Pioneer Expands Manufacturing Facility in Aurangabad, with Investment of INR 50+ Crore
LESER, a global leader in safety valve manufacturing, has inaugurated its brownfield expansion project in Paithan, Aurangabad.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LESER, a global leader in safety valve manufacturing, has inaugurated its brownfield expansion project in Paithan, Aurangabad. The largest safety valve plant in India will further increase its capacity with continuous development of special processes and dedicated supply chain for regular day by day and Project business customers.
The expanded facility will feature Segmentation, Automation and Advanced manufacturing processes designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in the process. LESER India’s operations align with the high global standards maintained by LESER worldwide, ensuring consistent, top-quality products across the globe.
The ground breaking ceremony for the new LESER India facility took place on July 17, 2024. The event was led by Mr. Joachim Klaus, Chairman & Managing Director of LESER GmbH & Co. KG, alongside Mr. Neeraj Mangal, CEO of LESER India. The ceremony was attended by LESER India key personnel and local officials. The new facility will represent a significant milestone for LESER in India as it continues to innovate and lead the way in safety valve manufacturing.
“This expansion is a testament to our long-term commitment to the Indian market and our ongoing efforts to deliver world-class safety valve solutions,” said Mr. Joachim Klaus, Chairman and MD, LESER GmbH & Co. KG.
“We are excited about the opportunities this investment will bring, both in terms of enhancing our production capabilities and contributing to the local economy. Our enhanced facility will serve our targeted customers effectively” Said Mr. Neeraj Mangal, CEO, LESER India.
About LESER in India
LESER India is one of the leading manufacturing companies for safety valves in India. The state of the art manufacturing facility is located in Paithan, Aurangabad. The sales and marketing organization headquartered in Mumbai offers powerful and competent service.
The company was established in 1987 as a joint venture between Fainger Engineering, India, and LESER GmbH & Co. KG, Germany to manufacture safety valves with a proven design and technology. Since 2010, the company is a 100% subsidiary of LESER with now more than 1200 employees globally.
Our modern manufacturing and testing facilities ensure high quality safety valves and a large central stock guarantees short delivery times for valves and spare parts. To date, the more than 3,00,000 LESER India safety valves installed underline the trust the customers have in LESER India. Our safety valves are being used by customers across all major industries like oil & gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).
