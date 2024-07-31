Kansas Man Pleads Guilty to Brandishing Gun and Using Death Threats and Racial Slurs to Intimidate Two Black Children and an Adult

A Kansas man pleaded guilty today to two counts of interference with federally-protected activities, two counts of interstate threats and one count of interference with housing.

Austin Schoemann, 30, of Wichita, admitted during his plea hearing that, on July 27, 2022, he brandished a firearm and used racial slurs in order to threaten two Black juveniles while they were entering a QuikTrip gasoline station, and that he also used his firearm to threaten a Black adult who intervened to support the juveniles.

“This defendant committed serious hate crimes when he used guns and death threats to terrorize two Black children and an adult who came to their aid,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The defendant’s hate-fueled crime spree continued when he made threats to a white woman and her family that he would shoot and kill any Black person visiting her home. Racially-motivated threats and violence, in any form, are unacceptable in our society. The Justice Department is committed to enforcing federal civil rights laws to protect crime victims targeted because of race.”

“Racially based violence and threats of violence should never be tolerated. This reprehensible behavior is illegal and subject to federal criminal prosecution,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher for the District of Kansas. “The Justice Department will defend civil rights and prosecute anyone who harasses and threatens people based on their race.”

“There is no place for race-based violence in the state of Kansas,” said Special Agent in Charge Stephen Cyrus of the FBI Kansas City Field Office. “Every individual is entitled to the fundamental right to live their lives without fear and intimidation based solely on their race. Today’s plea underscores the FBI’s commitment to investigating and preventing racially motivated crimes. These crimes have a wide-ranging impact and the FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, have no tolerance for these types of threats.”

Schoemann also acknowledged that, beginning in January 2022 and continuing through August 2022, he interfered with the federally protected housing rights of a white woman by making threats to hurt or kill any Black people who visited her home. Schoemann further admitted that he sent videos and messages to the woman’s family members and others in which he repeatedly threatened to shoot and kill Black people.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Schoemann faces a penalty of 63 to 84 months in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Kansas City Field Office and Wichita Police investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith for the District of Kansas and Trial Attorney Thomas Johnson of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.